header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

06 Aug 2020

NBA 2K21: Will there be empty arenas in the new basketball game?

NBA 2K21: Will there be empty arenas in the new basketball game?

Empty arenas are a huge part of the NBA after COVID-19 quarantine - will it be reflected in the newest game?

Jump To
link decal

Empty Arenas

link decal

Jersey Nameplates

link decal

Release Date

COVID-19 has changed the look and feel of the NBA with empty arenas, cardboard cut outs in the seats, and being able to hear every sound on the court.

Will NBA 2K21 follow suit?

Empty Arenas

In the most recent NBA 2K21 current-gen gameplay trailer - there were a couple moments of a blacked out, silent arena. While this isn't exactly what we mean by empty arena, this gave a calm feeling that empty arenas do.

nba 2k21 empty arenas

UNDER THE LIGHTS: The lights in the stadiums are still shining, but fans aren't in attendance during the NBA reset

If NBA 2K21 are aiming to give us the most authentic NBA experience today, an option to play in empty arenas might be very immersive additions to shake things up.

Jersey Nameplates

Another big change in the NBA reset is custom jersey nameplates saying things like "Vote", "Equality", and "Black Lives Matter".

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer's Guide: Editions, Features Next-Gen, Current-Gen & more

If 2K want to go a step further, including the custom nameplates currently on jerseys up and down the league would also be a nice touch to capture the NBA as it is today.

Release Date

NBA 2K21 is just around the corner, and today's gameplay trailer only serves to get us more excited for release day!

nba 2k21 release date

COMING SOON: NBA 2K21's release date is fast approaching

The game will come out on current-gen consoles on 4 September.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy