NBA 2K21: Best Badges for Shooting - Range Extender, Flexible Release, Hot Zone Hunter & more

NBA 2K21 badges are the baseline to success, and this is especially noticeable for shooting.

With this in mind, here are the best shooting badges in NBA 2K21.

Latest Update - Update 1.03 Updates Dribbling, Shot Meter

NBA 2K21 underwent massive changes with its latest patch, Update 1.03.

PATCH UP: NBA 2K21 Update 1.03 adjusted plenty, touching on dribbling, defense, shooting, and more

This includes major updates to dribbling and the long awaited size up of the shot meter, as well as changes to shooting, defensive movement, and more.

These changes impact how players should approach their NBA 2K21 MyPLAYER builds, including which badges to choose.

The Best NBA 2K21 Shooting Badges

Shooting badges are massively important in NBA 2K21 if you're looking to green on a consistent basis.

SWISH: To make more shots in NBA 2K21, you'll need to choose the best shooting badges

With this in mind, let's go over the best options.

Range Extender

If you're looking to go to the logo like Trae Young, you'll need one of the best NBA 2K21 badges for shooting, Range Extender.

DIME LIKE DAME: If you want to shoot like Damian Lillard, Range Extender is a must

Range Extender is pretty self explanatory, extending the range NBA 2K21 players can make shots.

This allows 3-point shooters plenty of more room to work, meaning an easier time shaking defenders, and creating space to make plays. This also allows midrange shooters to venture beyond the arc.

Flexible Release

Flexible Release is the all-in-one shooting kit for NBA 2K21, helping along players still getting used to the harder green timings in this year's game.

Flexible Release applies to nearly all jumpshots, and allows players to make more shots that aren't perfectly timed.

Until you're consistently greening each shot, and few NBA 2K21 players are, Flexible Release is one of the best NBA 2K21 badges you'll want to include in almost all shooting builds.

Hot Zone Hunter

Hot Zone Hunter is a great shooting badge in NBA 2K21 that lets players heat up in a cold streak, or keep great shooting going.

OLD RELIABLE: Hitting your hot zones in NBA 2K21 can turn a bad shooting streak

Hot Zone Hunter improves shots that are taken from specific hot zones on the court.

While this won't always apply, it's one of the best shooting badges to put extra pressure on defenders.

Catch and Shoot

Catch and Shoot is a powerful NBA 2K21 shooting badge, and it is much stronger with teammates you can rely on.

The danger in the Catch and Shoot badge is that passing is at times a rare commodity in NBA 2K21 whether it's The Park, The Rec, or Pro-Am. So if you do commit your shooting badge points, it's best to do so with a pre-made team rather than randoms.