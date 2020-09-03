NBA 2K21: How To Fix The Park – Matchmaking, Lobbies, Game Types & more

NBA 2K’s most played game mode has a new look in the upcoming game, but it could still use more changes.

NBA 2K21 is just days away, and while we’ve gotten a new setting for The Neighborhood with 2K Beach, there’s some other things we’d like to see to improve The Park.

The Park is one of the 2K series greatest innovations, and one of its most played game modes.

With that being said, some minor additions could massively upgrade The Park for NBA 2K21.

Lobbies

The Neighborhood in NBA 2K21 is an innovative experience that adds a social element to the world around The Park.

GOOD LUCK: Filling all of the courts in The Park is a big challenge with current lobbies

The problem however is with so many players entering Neighborhood without any intention to play games in The Park, lobbies are limited to just a few games at a time.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: What will be revealed next? – The Park, MyLEAGUE, MyGM & more

Entering The Neighborhood in NBA 2K20 you’ll see around a third of the lobby waiting at the entrance on their cell phones exploring menus. This would be totally fine if it didn’t take lobby slots away from players looking for matches in The Park.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Badges Wishlist: Pogo Stick, Intimidator, Quick Draw & more

Increasing lobby size for The Park or separating it from the general Neighborhood would be a very welcomed change.

Matchmaking

The Park is an awesome place to try out your builds in a less competitive environment. At least it’s supposed to be.

GIVE UP: When duos like this pull up in The Park, it’s a big problem

Unfortunately with the way lobbies currently work, players of any and all OVRs can match together in the same lobby, and maxed out pre-made teams abuse this often to catch newer, weaker players.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 MyCAREER: NCAA, Trailer, Cameos, Story & more

Even worse, newer players are often skipped over for games due to their rep or rating. That means finding a game is not only slow but extra challenging for new players.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 COUNTDOWN: Pre-Load, Release Date, Demo & more

With some matchmaking control for Park lobbies, NBA 2K21 can balance the skill and OVR difference between teams. This could even factor in play time and pre-made status as a way to make better matchups.

Game Types

The Park allows for 3v3 and 2v2 games depending on the court you choose. More options could however open the game mode up even more.

SQUARE UP: More game types means finding the right fit for you

While the Rec offers the 5v5 most players might want, giving some 1v1 or possibly even the 3v3v3 score and stay on game type from MyCAREER practice would be a huge plus.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Demo: First Impressions, Graphics, Gameplay & more

This would obviously have to be combined with bigger lobbies to not slow things down. But in the end it could be an awesome way to shake things up.