NBA 2K21 Shooting Hotfix: Full Breakdown of Newest Update – Shot Meter, The Neighborhood, Badges, Latest News & more

2K Games have pushed a hotfix that will rework shooting in the newest NBA 2K game. Here are all the details.

The NBA 2K21 shooting hotfix has arrived, and with it comes some changes to the shooting system.

After complaints around the new shooting meter and pro stick release, this update gave players more options to shoot the ball.

Was the shooting hotfix a good thing?

At Sony’s PS5 Showcase, we got a glimpse of when NBA 2K21 could make the next-gen leap to PS5.

The event revealed the PS5’s release date, which will be staggered based on region to go live either 12 November or 19 November depending on where you are.

For lucky regions, you’ll get the console a week early to get ahead in NBA 2K21 on PS5.

NBA 2K21 Shot Meter

One of the most popular complaints among fans for NBA 2K21 is the game’s shot meter.

DAME TIME: While Damian Lillard complained on Twitter about the new shot meter, he seems to be just fine in-game

This year’s meter is smaller than normal, and has a much smaller green window that challenges player’s timing skills.

With the shooting hotfix, some things are changing with the shot meter, at least for specific game modes and difficulties.

NBA 2K21 Shooting Hotfix

The NBA 2K21 shooting hotfix went live on 6 September, which means players can test out the difference now.

So what did the hotfix change?

UPDATE: 2K Games has adjusted the new shooting system for NBA 2K21

For most game modes and difficulties, NBA 2K21’s shot meter is now much less punishing on timing, allowing for a bigger green window, and more accuracy on yellow shots.

This hotfix does not apply to The Neighborhood/The Park, however, and for those above All-Star difficulty.

This means the shooting hotfix will ease the new shooting system for MyLEAGUE, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER players while keeping the pressure on for game modes in The Neighborhood.

This will allow players to grind out their shooting badges in peace in MyCAREER before hitting The Neighborhood to take on the increased shooting difficulty.

Is The Hotfix a Good Thing?

The shooting hotfix may have been polarizing at first glance, but its execution is actually quite fair to both players that want a more casual NBA 2K21 experience and players looking to push the skill envelope.

By giving both sides what they want, 2K has found a nice middle ground to stop the vocal portion of the fanbase complaining online and still respect the players that got to work mastering the new, more difficult shooting system this year.

