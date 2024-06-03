Players want to know to to invite their friends to MultiVersus, as fighting games are the best when you play them with your friends.

Playing MultiVersus with a friend is an incredibly fun experience, whether you team up to face off against other players or battle each other to see who is the superior player.

How to Invite Friends to MultiVersus

To invite your friends to MultiVersus, you must first add them to your friend list. You can do this by following these steps:

Access the MultiVersus Online Social menu, by pressing LS or L3 Click on the search option Input your friend's WB Games account name Click on his profile Select the add a friend option Wait for your friend request to be accepted

Here is a look at the MultiVersus Online Social Menu.

After your friends accept your MultiVersus friend request, go to the MultiVersus Online Social menu once again, click on their name, and select the invite to game option to invite them to your lobby.

Then, you just need to wait for your friend to accept your invitation, select the game mode, choose your character, and you can finally join forces to conquer the MultiVersus world, and show you are one of the best duos in the game.

