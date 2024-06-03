Since making its highly anticipated return, one question many fans have been asking is if MultiVersus has a local Co-op mode.

This mode allows users to play with their friends from the comfort of their couch, battling it out on the same monitor, and creating some special memories. When it comes to fighting games, local Co-op it's one of the most popular modes.

Does MultiVersus have Local Co-op?

The answer to that question is, yes, MultiVersus does have a local Co-op game mode. To access it you need to follow these steps:

Go to the main menu Click the Game Mode option In the Game Mode menu, select the Local option You can edit the fight rules by pressing X or Square

However, the MultiVersus local Co-op game mode is different from traditional fighting game Co-op modes, and not in a good way.

MultiVersus local Co-op game mode allows four players to battle against each other but doesn't have an option for users to team up and face other players in PvP modes.

MultiVersus Game Mode Menu

This means you can play a 2v2 local Co-op game with your friends, but can't team up with any of them to take opponents from all around the world, at least at the time of this writing.

It's certainly a letdown, as gathering your friends in the same place and teaming up with them to battle other players is an enjoyable experience. The games are more enjoyable; you can hype up your friends when they do a great combo, and it can make you feel like you are playing a tournament in your living room.

Hopefully, MultiVersus will add Co-op play for the PvP, Rifts, and Event modes, in the near future. It would be great for the game, and for the community, which has been requesting it since MultiVersus came back.

