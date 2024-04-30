Is MultiVersus Free-to-Play

MultiVersus is an upcoming platform fighting game developed by Player First Games. It features iconic characters owned by Warner Bros. going head-to-head, but before jumping in, you may be wondering if it is free-to-play.

There aren’t many games that will see famous characters like Superman trying to take on Shaggy from Scooby Doo, but if you do want that, then this is no doubt the game for you. Considering how long it has been since the last Super Smash Bros released, Multiversus will scratch an itch for many. The game had a lengthy Beta period. By now, it’s finally released in full and will soon be available to play.

Is MultiVersus Free?

Credit: WB Games

The good news is that MultiVersus is a free game. Once it releases, you can download it from your store of choice, and you’re good to go. If you want to spend money on the game, though, there are still some microtransactions to help unlock characters, Battle Passes, and more.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re jumping into Multiversus and what characters you're looking forward to using.