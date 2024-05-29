How To Parry In MultiVersus is one question many players have been asking. Parry is a very important mechanic in fighting games, and mastering it will take your game to the next level.

If you want to compete against the best of the best or be considered the best MultiVersus player in your friend's group, then you need to understand how to parry.

How to Parry in MultiVersus

To parry in MultiVersus you have to dodge your opponent's attack just when his attack is about to hit you.

You can do this by clicking on the dodge button, which is set as default on B or O, for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms respectively.

However, this can vary from player to player, as some users prefer to have their dodge ability assigned to another button.

A successful parry will stun your opponent, allowing you to counter with a chain of normal attacks or a special attack. You can also use it to set up your ally, performing some spectacular double-team combos.

To master the art of parrying, we suggest you make your way to the MultiVersus practice mode and just parry away. We also advise you to choose easier characters to train the parry mechanic.

Like for all things in life, practice makes perfect, and you will need to practice a lot until you master parrying in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Season 1 | How to Use Shaggy | How to Use Batman | MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass Explained | Is MultiVersus Free-to-Play | How to Unlock Agent Smith in MultiVersus | All MultiVersus Codes & How to Redeem them.