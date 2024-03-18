Dominate the infield with these third basemen.

MLB The Show 24, the newest edition of the popular baseball simulation video game series, offers a lot of new features such as more realistic graphics and intriguing game modes. While still keeping the traditional mechanics, the game also provides a brand-new experience to players.

Building a strong team is key to having success in Franchise mode. Every position is very important, and among these positions, the role of Third Baseman stands out as a pivotal one that is responsible for fielding ground balls, catching line drives, and making precise throws to bases.

To help you put together a powerful team, we give you a list of the best Third Basemen in the game.

Best third basemen in Franchise

Before making your final decision on selecting a third baseman, it’s crucial to consider several qualities of the player, such as fielding, accuracy, and throwing power, which can greatly impact the performance of your team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best third basemen in the MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode.

Austin Riley (96 OVR)

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: 3B

Age: 27

Riley, at the age of 27, is the backbone of the Atlanta Braves. He is considered the most consistent member of the team, because not only does he symbolize the competitive spirit of the Braves but also helps his teammates win the game with his excellent fielding and powerful hitting.

As a core part of the Braves' quest for victory, Riley's impact on the field is undeniable, making him one of the best Third Basemen in baseball. His hitting and fielding attributes are incredible in MLB The Show 24, and he is definitely a player you want to have in your squad.

Manny Machado (91 OVR)

Team: San Diego Prades

Position: 3B

Age: 31

Manny Machado is a seasoned veteran of the San Diego Padres, with a rating of 91 points. His strong hitting makes him an essential player in the Padres' batting order.

In addition to that, his on-field and off-field leadership is the foundation of the team, which encourages his teammates to follow his hard work. Machado also has some great fielding attributes in MLB The Show 24.

José Ramírez (90 OVR)

Team: Cleveland Guardians

Position: 3B

Age: 31

Ramírez is one of the highest-rating stars of the Cleveland Guardians this season. His combination of defensive fielding and offensive hitting stands alone.

Additionally, Ramírez's versatility and ability to adapt to different game situations make him invaluable. In MLB The Show 24, Ramírez has some spectacular hitting attributes and is also very competent when it comes to fielding.

Gunnar Henderson (87 OVR)

Team: Baltimore Orioles

Position: 3B

Age: 22

At just 22 years old, Gunnar Henderson is one of the most promising third basemen in MLB The Show 24. He has solid hitting attributes and good fielding attributes.

With a general rating of 87, he is very good on both ends of the court, and his offensive potential makes him a great player in the present and a potential superstar.

Rafael Devers (87 OVR)

Team: Boston Red Sox

Position: 3B

Age: 27

Devers, the 27-year-old Boston Red Sox player has an overall rating of 87 and is among the elite third basemen in Franchise.

Dever is known for his exceptional hitting ability, powerful swing, and defensive skills at third base. He still has a lot of potential and is a great player to have if you are rebuilding your franchise.

