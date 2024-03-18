Meet the best hitters in MLB The Show 24.

18 Mar 2024 4:28 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 delivers the best baseball simulation game experience for true baseball fans. The game offers a roster of baseball players based on real-life characters, which gives a realistic experience to the players.

Nevertheless, to keep up the competitive nature of this game, players are determined to create a formidable team that will ensure them victory in every match. While putting forth the best team possible, one thing you must consider is adding the best hitters to your team.

The reason is simple, you will need to score to win any game, so by adding the best hitters to your team you are significantly increasing your scoring ability.

However, there are plenty of power hitters in the MLB world to select from. To make things easy, we have compiled a list of the best hitters in MLB The Show 24, along with their rating and hitting attributes.

MLB The Show 24: Best Hitters in Franchise

MLB The Show 24 offers many top-tier hitters, with each bringing their unique strengths to the game. Below is a list showcasing the absolute best hitters you can find in the game.

Aaron Judge (99 OVR)

Team: New York Yankees

Position: RF

Age: 31

click to enlarge + 5

Aaron Judge, known for his power hitting, has all the special skills that make him one of the best hitters in the game. In addition to that, he also shows incredible discipline as he simply waits for the right pitch to take advantage of any mistakes he sees from opposing pitchers.

Beyond his reputation as a power hitter, he also boasts an incredible contact rate and is a threat against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers.

Yordan Alvarez (94 OVR)

Team: Houston Astros

Position: LF

Age: 26

click to enlarge + 5

Yordan Alvarez has a unique style of hitting, which is very smooth and gives him the ability to maintain contact across the whole strike zone. His game revolves around his pure hitting ability combined with the talent to spot holes in the outfield, leading to an abundance of extra-base hits.

Corey Seager (98 OVR)

Team: Texas Rangers

Position: SS

Age: 29

click to enlarge + 5

Corey Seager, the star shortstop of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not only good at hitting, but he is also dominating the gap for doubles and triples, which demonstrates his gap power. In addition, he has built a name for himself as a player who comes through in the clutch and makes timely hits.

Mike Trout (99 OVR)

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: CF

Age: 32

click to enlarge + 5

Mike Trout, a legendary player, is recognized among baseball fans as one of the best overall players and has demonstrated great hitting skills while being a five-tool player.

Because of this, he was able to maintain a high average. Moreover, his particular talent for tracking the strike zone is well-known among the community.

Mookie Betts (99)

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: RF

Age: 31

click to enlarge + 5

Mookie Betts, who is famous for his matchup skills and game style, possesses various ranges of hitting talent. With his speediness, Betts can transform singles into doubles and doubles into triples, which will make his offensive game more diverse.

These players will make your job of winning a World Series title in Franchise mode much easier. So make sure you get one of them in your squad if possible.

How to play Ranked Co-op in MLB The Show 24|Is MLB The Show 24 down?|MLB The Show 24: Best Hitting Interface, View & PCI settings|MLB The Show 24 Controls Guide (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S)|MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty: Everything you need to know about the game mode.

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.