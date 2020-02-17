MLB The Show 20 Ratings Predictions: The top players at every position – Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, & more

We are just a month away from the release of MLB The Show 20, which is the perfect distraction from the continued awfulness of the Astros cheating scandal.

The livestreams are well underway from developers SIE San Diego. We have already heard about extreme catches and the perfect-perfect hitting mechanic.

The next livestream comes on 20 February and will be all about the player ratings when the game goes live on 17 March 2020.

So, who can we expect to top the ratings at each position in MLB The Show 20?

Catcher – JT Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

SWING HARD: The Phillies catcher is an offensive weapon

It’s hard to find offensive production from behind the plate, which often means that a hitting catcher gets overrated.

However, JT Realmuto brings both offensive and defensive abilities to the Phillies. He hit .275 last season with 25 homers and nine steals in 145 games. Pair that with strong defensive game and he is sure to be at least a top three catcher in The Show 20, if not the #1.

Prediction: 86 OVR

First base – Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Is there any denying the sensational Rookie of the Year from being the #1 first baseman in The Show 20? He mashed a ridiculous 53 homers last season, with a .260/358/.583 slash line and 120 RBI.

He lacks the name cache of a Paul Goldschmidt or Freddie Freeman, but his pure power at the plate may push him over the top.

Prediction: 91 OVR

Second base – Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

STAR TURN: Albies is ready to become a household name in 2020

This spot could easily go to Jose Altuve for yet another year, but after the cheating scandal it would be disappointing to see him deny the top spot to Albies.

The Braves young star put up a league-leading 189 hits last season, for a .295 average and with 24 homers, all while posting an incredible .994 fielding percentage.

Prediction: 93 OVR

Shortstop – Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

2019 was a poor year for Boston, and 2020 hasn’t started any better with the trade of Mookie Betts, but one place that was a positive is shortstop thanks to Xander Bogaerts.

X put up 33 homers with a .309 batting average and good defense. The shortstop position is often one where elite glovework is valued more than a big bat, but you don’t have to compromise too much in the field to get Bogaerts into your lineup.

Prediction: 92 OVR

Third base – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

ROCKY MOUNTAIN MAN: Arenado has been a dominant force for the Rockies

There is a lot of competition at the top of the third base list these days, but I don’t think there will be any denying Nolan Arenado from retaining his spot.

His main competition will come from Alex Bregman, another Astro, but 41 homers, a .315 average, and very good defense means he should still be a brilliant five-tool player in The Show 20.

Prediction: 98 OVR

Right field – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

A superb MVP year from Cody Bellinger, combined with a down year from Mookie Betts and his trade to LA where he is likely to take the center field spot, means that Bellinger should be the #1 RF in The Show 20.

47 homers, 15 steals, a .305/.406/.629 slashline, and solid defense means he should be #1, though Christian Yelich could still take that spot too.

Prediction: 97 OVR

Center field – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

WAR MACHINE: Mike Trout is breaking baseball analytics

What needs to be said about Mike Trout? He won his third AL MVP last season on the back of 45 homers, an MLB-best .438 OBP, and very good defense.

There is no real challenge for him at this spot, and he is likely to get a perfect rating again.

Prediction: 99 OVR

Left field – Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

You World Series champion Washington Nationals are likely to get one position player atop a rating thanks to Juan Soto and his incredible bat.

He hit 34 homers and 32 doubles last year for a .282 average, along with three homers and a .333 average in the World Series.

Prediction: 92 OVR

Starting pitcher – Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

ACE: Jacob deGrom is the master

The Mets ace may not have the win totals of normal Cy Young winners, but his performance on the mound has been incredible.

With a 2.43 ERA and tiny 1.94 BB/9 and 0.84 HR/9 numbers he was an obvious choice for the NL Cy Young last season, and will look to make it three in a row in 2020.

Prediction: 98 OVR

Closing pitcher – Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres

It’s rare that the Padres have any success, but they found a stellar closer in Kirby Yates last season.

With 41 saves and 101 strikeouts in 60.2 innings, Yates was nearly unhittable. He posted a 1.19 ERA and should be the top closer this year.

Prediction: 95 OVR