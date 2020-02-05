Best Cloud games coming in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Marvel's Avengers - Stadia, Project xCloud & more

2020 is very much underway, and it's set to be one of the biggest years for the gaming community in recent memory.

This is largely because it will feature the release of two next-gen consoles (the PS5 and Xbox Series X), as well as the expansion of cloud streaming services.

Project xCloud and Google Stadia are both breaking the ceiling of video game streaming.

While Google Stadia launched on November 19 this year, 2020 is set to be its big year as new games are released for the platform.

Meanwhile, Project xCloud is something that has reportedly been in the works at Xbox since 2013, and is expected to launch sometime this year.

Across the two platforms, gamers can expect a number of titles to release through 2020 and beyond, which ones should you be looking forward to the most?

Xbox Project xCloud

Xbox Series X took many of the headlines surrounding Xbox in 2019, as it pertains to their next gen console, but Project xCloud was perhaps a grander statement.

Cloud gaming truly seems to be the future

of gaming, and Project xCloud presents the best glimpse of that. It allows

users to game-on-the-go on their android device or Windows tablet. All you need

is an Xbox controller.

READ MORE: Best Mobile Games of 2019 – Best IOS, Android, Paid AND Free

It is a supplement to the Xbox experience as it is, giving gamers access to dozens of free Xbox games in the cloud, while also giving access to their own game collection at home.

So, which games are we most looking forward

to?

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: 17 September

STAR: Keanu Reeves stars in this futuristic RPG

Can any list not include this game?

Coming from the studio fresh off the

success of The Witcher 3, this game’s aesthetics coupled with the gameplay

being moldable to the player’s choices and style, this game is setting up as

the next great RPG.

Imagine being able to take your phone on

your commute and playing Cyberpunk 2077 to pass the time. Not bad, right?

Marvel’s Avengers

Release date: 4 September

MCU: Can these heroes transition from the big screen to gaming?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated many

people’s lives over the last decade, but one area it has been missing is

gaming. In May, we’ll finally get what seems to be a comprehensive Marvel game,

and Project xCloud will let you take it anywhere.

Marvel’s Avengers will bring a single-player campaign, in which you control specific Avengers, and a multiplayer mode allowing you to customize your hero, squad up, and take on missions with your team.

READ MORE: Best PS4 games of the decade: PUBG, Grand Theft Auto V & more

The format seems a lot like Destiny, which would give fans of Marvel so many more hours of their favourite franchise.

Google Stadia

While Stadia may have beaten any competitors in the cloud gaming scene to release, it has been a fairly underwhelming start.

Considering the Stadia is looking to compete with the likes of Sony and Microsoft, where Microsoft’s offering is set up to boost the Xbox experience, they’re going to need a HUGE 2020.

Get Packed

Release date: TBC

EXCLUSIVE: Stadia's first exclusive has to hit big

Get Packed is the first Stadia exclusive that we can expect to see, and it does look like a ball.

The game is much like Gang Beasts and Overcooked, in that it is best played with others and features crazy gameplay with wacky and elastic physics.

READ MORE: Best Xbox One games of 2019: Gears 5, Apex Legends, GRID & more

Your job is to help the residents of the game’s Ditchlington relocate as fast as possible, which inevitably turns into chaos, destruction and giggles.

For Stadia to set itself apart it needs to

boast impressive exclusives to lure gamers in. Get Packed could the first step

in creating a library of exclusives to do just that.

Doom Eternal

Release date: 5 March

CLASSIC: A new Doom game has gamers everywhere excited

Only four titles have been confirmed to be

coming in 2020. One of them is Doom Eternal.

Doom’s reboot in 2016 was a great time for

gamers, and the early signs from Doom Eternal show a big step for the legendary

franchise. With improved combat, incorporating new ways to navigate a combat

zone and ways to target an enemy, and new multiplayer modes, the game is a real

step for the franchise.

READ MORE: Best Strategy Games To Pick Up in Steam's Winter Sale

While this will be available on multiple platforms, this game presents a great chance for Stadia to impress with its limited game options.