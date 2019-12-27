Best Mobile Games of 2019 – Best IOS, Android, Paid AND Free Games for your phone!

Mobile gaming has taken over this decade with virtually everyone now owning a mobile device it is easier than ever to play games on the go!

Whether you like playing old console classics like Star Wars: KOTOR on your mobile or games designed for the phone like Candy Crush, there have been some HUGE releases in 2019.

If you want to take a look at the best Mobile games of the decade you can do so here!

But for now, we are going to take a look back at the best mobile games released in 2019!

5. Dead Cells

Having already been out for a couple of years on PC – we knew what to expect when Dead Cells was announced for Mobiles earlier this year.

Fans of games like Celeste and Mario will want to pick up Dead Cells when they get the chance. It is a fast-paced 2D platformer where your timing and ‘finesse’ will see you perform better and avoid death.

The game is regularly updated with new features and has brilliant replay value!

A bonus feature is you can hook it up to your PS4/Xbox controller!

4. Graveyard Keeper

Think if Terraria had a love child with Minecraft and Stardew Valley… this is the monstrous creation that would be spawned.

Labelled as an ‘ inaccurate medieval cemetery management simulator’ you are tasked with building and managing your very own graveyard. The aim is to cut costs, provide entertainment (via witch burnings and festivals etc) whilst turning over a profit!

The game is quirky and fun and can provide hours of entertainment for your commute or watching a rom-com.

3. PUBG Mobile Lite

Rejoice for Tencent Games (the publisher of PUBG Mobile) this year delivered a more optimised version of the hit battle royale game for mobile devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a ‘lighter’ version of PUBG Mobile which makes gameplay smoother and more accessible for players who may not have the latest device or software!

Not only is the map slightly smaller it is also made for a maximum of 6 people – this makes for a more fast-paced game which a lot of fans love!

2. Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile was announced earlier this year to a large amount of scepticism.

PUBG fans were keen to get their hands on this game as it was promising to offer a whole new FPS experience on handheld devices.

Oh boy did Call of Duty Mobile deliver! The game hit 100 million downloads in its first week, crushing both Fortnite and PUBG and putting them in their respective places.

Not only is this game a great introduction to the Call of Duty franchise it delivers some great nostalgia for those fans who may have played the series back in the day.

1. Asphalt 9: Legends

At number one in our list of best mobile games for 20-19 is the LEGENDARY Asphalt 9: Legends.

Not only does this game deliver brilliant racing with stunning graphics, but it also runs brilliantly on the phone and is perfect for those racing game fans that needed their nitro fuelled adrenaline rush on the go!

You can install it for free right now!