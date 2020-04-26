Does Minecraft Dungeons have a story mode? Gameplay, Trailer, Release date, Details and more

We take a look at the story mode in Minecraft Dungeons and how it enhances the player’s experience.

We’re here to answer some of your most pressing questions about the upcoming game, and ‘does Minecraft Dungeons have a story mode’ is certainly up there with the best of them!

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on 26 May, 2020 and will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by the original Minecraft game, Minecraft Dungeons is a new twist which looks set to be incredibly entertaining.

But with all the free-reign gladly given to Minecraft players, can we expect there to be story mode in the upcoming game? And if so, what could it possibly be?

Let’s take a closer look and find out.

Does Minecraft Dungeons have a story mode?

The answer, you’ll be glad to know is ‘yes!’ Here’s what we know about the plot.

Firstly, you control the hero in the story and with every hero there must be a villain.

The main villain in Minecraft Dungeons is the Arch-Illager. This person appears to be quite complex, as his backstory is one of tragedy and pain.

WE PROBABLY SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID THAT TO HIM: Band together with your fellow comrades to stop Arch-Illager’s evil doings

He was bullied and generally disliked by the people in his villager. We don’t know why just yet, but we assume it was completely unjustified (as all bullying is).

One day, he finds a powerful artefact that gives him unfathomable power – power to exact revenge on those who tormented him.

His revenge included forcing all the villages to obey his commands as he begins a campaign of terror, ransacking other villages across the land.

You will, either solo or as a team, set out to stop this destruction and bring an end to his campaign of evil.

A light touch

The story in any other game would sounds incredibly dark. However, this is Minecraft. There is a certain playfulness to the game which adds to its varied audience appeal.

Mojang says the story will be a light touch with the focus being more on combat and character progression.

“You have a chain of objectives you want to accomplish, [but] it’s not like we have a massive narrative that you go through,” Mojang’s David Nisshagen told IGN.

LET’S DO THIS! The story takes a backseat to the action and character progression

Gameplay

The gameplay reveal trailer gave people a taste of what to expect from the story mode, and its focus on combat and character progression was certainly the main event.

In fact, we don’t actually see the main villain, just hordes of enemies (we’re not complaining though!)

Some top moments came from the player wielding a Thor-like hammer, striking lightning into waves of foes.

NEED A LIGHT(NING STRIKE): The weapons and combat look incredible in the trailer

For one, co-operative multiplayer will feature in the game, giving players the chance to play with friends and conquer the challenges thrown their way.

We even got a glimpse of some team inventory management, perfect for building the ultimate dungeon force!

If you missed it, check out some of what we thought were the best moments of the trailer here.

