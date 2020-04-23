Minecraft Dungeons: Can I play with friends, Co-operative Multiplayer, Crossplay, Gameplay and more

Play Minecraft Dungeons with friends and experience the amazing features the game has to offer!

At times like these with the lockdown still in effect for much of the world, people are sure to ask, ‘Can I play Minecraft Dungeons with friends?’

The answer thankfully is a resounding ‘yes’, but there’s a little more to it than you think.

Minecraft Dungeons is the new spin off game from the original sandbox adventure Minecraft, which took playing with friends to whole new level.

The original is seen as one of the most popular games in recent history. It gives players the ability to collaboratively create, explore and adventure to their hearts’ content!

Minecraft Dungeons take an element of the original and ramps it up a notch, delivering a game inspired by Dungeon Crawler games of the past.

Let’s take a closer look at how you can experience it with your mates!

Can I play with friends?

The original Minecraft did an incredible job of bring players from various platforms into the game.

Crossplay has been an amazing feature of the game for sometime, with Xbox, PC, Switch and Playstation players able to jump into the same world.

Minecraft Dungeons has a number of features which help continue this trend.

JOINING FORCES: Cross platform multiplayer will be yet another feature to further build the Minecraft community

Co-operative Multiplayer

The great news is that there will be co-operative multiplayer in the game. Players will have the chance to play with friends and conquer the challenges of the Minecraft Dungeons ahead of them.

We recently explored the best moments from the trailer, with one of our top moments showcasing how players can use different abilities to succeed.

It looks like all the classic elements of playing with friends come together perfectly in the game.

I CAN’T HOLD THEM OFF FOR LONGER! Classic shielding moves appear to feature in the game, much to your friends’ relief

From the footage, we see players casting shields to protect their fellow team mates, alongside slashing a path through hordes for them to use.

Players also selflessly revive their fallen comrades in battle and it looks like there’s some team inventory management too!

Cross Platform Multiplayer

Minecraft Dunegons is set to release on PC, Xbox One, Playstation and Nintendo Switch. Following the original’s example, there will be cross play for Minecraft Dungeons.

However it won’t be available for every platform just yet. As it stands crossplay for PC & Xbox players is a go, but Nintendo Switch and PS4 players will have to wait.

That means that if you’re looking to play with your friends on either of the consoles, you’ll have to make sure they have the same one as you do!

WAIT, I FORGOT MY SWORD! Heroically face your destiny (or fate) with your buddies

Couch Co-op and Online Co-op

With the currently situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s good to hear that playing online co-op will feature in the game.

With social distancing still in effect, unless you’re living with someone, couch co-op may have to wait until this all blows over.

Still, by the looks of the gameplay footage, playing Minecraft Dungeons with friends is going to be an absolute blast.

