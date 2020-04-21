minecraft dungeons xbox one release date

The new all-action Minecraft adventure is coming, but when can Xbox players begin their quest?

The new adventure game Minecraft Dungeons is about to change the way you think about Minecraft.

The 2011 sandbox game is the most successful video game of all time, with its open-world creativity inspiring players around the world to build anything they can imagine.

Now though, Minecraft Dungeons will put you into a different kind of game, but in the same Minecraft universe we all know and love.

BUDDY UP: You and three friends can take on the dungeons

Xbox One players can get their hands on Minecraft Dungeons on 26 May, 2020.

That is all being well of course. With coronavirus lockdowns around the world already impacting games like Fortnite and Last of Us II.

It sounds like Minecraft Dungeons will avoid any last-minute setbacks, but you never know!

Xbox One pre-order

FIGHT HARD: Combat is the name of the game in this one

You can pre-order Minecraft Dungeons now! The game is just £14.99 too, a bargain!

Amazon, GAME, and most good retailers will take pre-orders and provide a digital code to download Minecraft Dungeons.

Hero Edition

NO PLACE LIKE BIOME: The whole Minecraft world is on display

Xbox players also get access to a Hero Edition. This extra version of the game gets you a few nice freebies:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

The addition of those DLC packs will be good, and who doesn’t want a chicken companion!