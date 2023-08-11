The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't much new information about the game to be revealed since the last deep dive has already taken place.

However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, DE, HB, LB and SS. But there are still some positions that didn't have their MUT ratings announced.

These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.

Table of contents Best FS in Madden 24 MUT Best TE in Madden 24 Ultimate Team Best CB in MUT Best WR in Ultimate Team

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best FS, TE, CB and WR in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. So, let's check them out.

Best FS in Madden 24 MUT

To the joy of millions of fans, Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best FS in MUT. These players are great at deflecting deep passes, covering the best WRs in the league, and even getting some interceptions.

click to enlarge + 4

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best starting FS in Madden 24 Ultimate Team and has an 86 OVR. The Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Tyrann Mathieu from the Saints closes the podium with an 84 OVR.

Here are the ten best FSs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers FS 86 Justin Simmons Denver Broncos FS 85 Tyrann Mathieu Tyrann Mathieu FS 84 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans FS 84 Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks FS 83 Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills FS 83 Jessie Bates III Atlanta Falcons FS 83 Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens FS 82 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers FS 82 Jimmie Ward Houston Texans FS 82

Best TE in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Tigh end is one of the most important positions in Ultimate Team. They have a huge impact on offense, blocking for RBs and WRs. The best TEs in Madden 24 are also able to easily get open, leave their defenders behind, and score plenty of touchdowns.

click to enlarge + 4

In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting TE you can have is Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an 86 OVR and some astonishing attributes. He will provide your team with a lot of value on offense.

George Kittle secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Mark Andrews from the Baltimore Ravens closes the podium with also an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best TEs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE 86 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE 85 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens TE 85 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE 84 T.J. Hockenson Minnesota Vikings TE 84 Darren Waller New York Giants TE 83 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE 83 David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE 82 Mike Gesicki New England Patriots TE 81 Zach Ertz Arizona Cardinals TE 80

Best CB in MUT

Cornerbacks are responsible for covering the opposing team's WR. They need to be fast, agile, and decent tacklers. CBs need to be incredible in man coverage and zone coverage. Their main goal is to prevent WRs from getting the ball, by forcing incomplete passes and even interceptions.

click to enlarge + 4

Jalen Ramsey is the CB everyone wants to have in their MUT squad. The Dolphins superstar has an 86 OVR and some spectacular attributes. Darius Slay Jr. is not far behind, with an 85 OVR, and also possesses some splendid attributes. In third place, we have Marlon Humphrey, who also has an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best CBs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins CB 86 Darius Slay Jr. Philadelphia Eagles CB 85 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens CB 85 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers CB 85 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB 85 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB 85 Stephon Gilmore Dallas Cowboys CB 84 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys CB 84 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB 84 Tre’Davious White Buffalo Bills CB 83

Best WR in Ultimate Team

Together with QBs, WRs are the stars of the game. They are your main offensive threat and will secure you plenty of yards. Furthermore, many of your touchdowns will come from your WRs.

click to enlarge + 4

In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting WR is the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, with an 86 OVR. After him, we have Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, which also possesses an 86 OVR. Then, we have Stefon Diggs, which closes out the top three with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best WRs in MUT: