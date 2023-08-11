The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

Madden 24 Ultimate Team: Best FS, TE, CB and WR

By Francisco Carrico
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
Madden 24 Ultimate Team: Best FS, TE, CB and WR

The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't much new information about the game to be revealed since the last deep dive has already taken place.

However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, DE, HB, LB and SS. But there are still some positions that didn't have their MUT ratings announced.

These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.

Table of contents

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best FS, TE, CB and WR in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. So, let's check them out.

Best FS in Madden 24 MUT

To the joy of millions of fans, Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best FS in MUT. These players are great at deflecting deep passes, covering the best WRs in the league, and even getting some interceptions.

Madden 24 Best FS In Ultimate Team
click to enlarge
+ 4

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best starting FS in Madden 24 Ultimate Team and has an 86 OVR. The Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Tyrann Mathieu from the Saints closes the podium with an 84 OVR.

Here are the ten best FSs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Minkah FitzpatrickPittsburgh SteelersFS86
Justin SimmonsDenver BroncosFS85
Tyrann MathieuTyrann MathieuFS84
Kevin ByardTennessee TitansFS84
Quandre DiggsSeattle SeahawksFS83
Micah HydeBuffalo BillsFS83
Jessie Bates IIIAtlanta FalconsFS83
Marcus WilliamsBaltimore RavensFS82
Antoine Winfield Jr.Tampa Bay BuccaneersFS82
Jimmie WardHouston Texans FS82

Best TE in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Tigh end is one of the most important positions in Ultimate Team. They have a huge impact on offense, blocking for RBs and WRs. The best TEs in Madden 24 are also able to easily get open, leave their defenders behind, and score plenty of touchdowns.

Best TE in Madden 24 MUT
click to enlarge
+ 4

In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting TE you can have is Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an 86 OVR and some astonishing attributes. He will provide your team with a lot of value on offense.

George Kittle secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Mark Andrews from the Baltimore Ravens closes the podium with also an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best TEs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Travis KelceKansas City ChiefsTE86
George KittleSan Francisco 49ersTE85
Mark AndrewsBaltimore RavensTE85
Dallas GoedertPhiladelphia EaglesTE84
T.J. HockensonMinnesota VikingsTE84
Darren WallerNew York GiantsTE83
Kyle PittsAtlanta FalconsTE83
David NjokuCleveland BrownsTE82
Mike GesickiNew England PatriotsTE81
Zach ErtzArizona CardinalsTE80

Best CB in MUT

Cornerbacks are responsible for covering the opposing team's WR. They need to be fast, agile, and decent tacklers. CBs need to be incredible in man coverage and zone coverage. Their main goal is to prevent WRs from getting the ball, by forcing incomplete passes and even interceptions.

Best CB in Madden 24 MUT
click to enlarge
+ 4

Jalen Ramsey is the CB everyone wants to have in their MUT squad. The Dolphins superstar has an 86 OVR and some spectacular attributes. Darius Slay Jr. is not far behind, with an 85 OVR, and also possesses some splendid attributes. In third place, we have Marlon Humphrey, who also has an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best CBs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Jalen RamseyMiami DolphinsCB86
Darius Slay Jr.Philadelphia EaglesCB85
Marlon HumphreyBaltimore RavensCB85
Jaire AlexanderGreen Bay PackersCB85
Tariq WoolenSeattle SeahawksCB85
Sauce GardnerNew York JetsCB85
Stephon GilmoreDallas CowboysCB84
Trevon DiggsDallas CowboysCB84
Patrick Surtain IIDenver BroncosCB84
Tre’Davious WhiteBuffalo BillsCB83

Best WR in Ultimate Team

Together with QBs, WRs are the stars of the game. They are your main offensive threat and will secure you plenty of yards. Furthermore, many of your touchdowns will come from your WRs.

Best WRs in Madden 24 Ultimate Team
click to enlarge
+ 4

In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting WR is the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, with an 86 OVR. After him, we have Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, which also possesses an 86 OVR. Then, we have Stefon Diggs, which closes out the top three with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best WRs in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Tyreek HilMiami DolphinsWR86
Justin JeffersonMinnesota VikingsWR85
Stefon DiggsBuffalo BillsWR85
Davante AdamsLas Vegas RaidersWR85
Cooper KuppLos Angeles RamsWR85
A. J. BrownPhiladelphia EaglesWR85
Ja'Marr ChaseCincinnati BengalsWR84
Garrett WilsonNew York JetsWR84
Amari CooperCleveland BrownsWR84
Mike EvansTampa Bay BuccaneersWR83

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.