The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't much new information about the game to be revealed since the last deep dive has already taken place.
However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, DE, HB, LB and SS. But there are still some positions that didn't have their MUT ratings announced.
These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.
During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best FS, TE, CB and WR in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. So, let's check them out.
Best FS in Madden 24 MUT
To the joy of millions of fans, Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best FS in MUT. These players are great at deflecting deep passes, covering the best WRs in the league, and even getting some interceptions.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best starting FS in Madden 24 Ultimate Team and has an 86 OVR. The Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Tyrann Mathieu from the Saints closes the podium with an 84 OVR.
Here are the ten best FSs in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|FS
|86
|Justin Simmons
|Denver Broncos
|FS
|85
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Tyrann Mathieu
|FS
|84
|Kevin Byard
|Tennessee Titans
|FS
|84
|Quandre Diggs
|Seattle Seahawks
|FS
|83
|Micah Hyde
|Buffalo Bills
|FS
|83
|Jessie Bates III
|Atlanta Falcons
|FS
|83
|Marcus Williams
|Baltimore Ravens
|FS
|82
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|FS
|82
|Jimmie Ward
|Houston Texans
|FS
|82
Best TE in Madden 24 Ultimate Team
Tigh end is one of the most important positions in Ultimate Team. They have a huge impact on offense, blocking for RBs and WRs. The best TEs in Madden 24 are also able to easily get open, leave their defenders behind, and score plenty of touchdowns.
In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting TE you can have is Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an 86 OVR and some astonishing attributes. He will provide your team with a lot of value on offense.
George Kittle secured second place with an 85 OVR, while Mark Andrews from the Baltimore Ravens closes the podium with also an 85 OVR.
Here are the ten best TEs in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TE
|86
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|TE
|85
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|TE
|85
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|TE
|84
|T.J. Hockenson
|Minnesota Vikings
|TE
|84
|Darren Waller
|New York Giants
|TE
|83
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta Falcons
|TE
|83
|David Njoku
|Cleveland Browns
|TE
|82
|Mike Gesicki
|New England Patriots
|TE
|81
|Zach Ertz
|Arizona Cardinals
|TE
|80
Best CB in MUT
Cornerbacks are responsible for covering the opposing team's WR. They need to be fast, agile, and decent tacklers. CBs need to be incredible in man coverage and zone coverage. Their main goal is to prevent WRs from getting the ball, by forcing incomplete passes and even interceptions.
Jalen Ramsey is the CB everyone wants to have in their MUT squad. The Dolphins superstar has an 86 OVR and some spectacular attributes. Darius Slay Jr. is not far behind, with an 85 OVR, and also possesses some splendid attributes. In third place, we have Marlon Humphrey, who also has an 85 OVR.
Here are the ten best CBs in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Jalen Ramsey
|Miami Dolphins
|CB
|86
|Darius Slay Jr.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB
|85
|Marlon Humphrey
|Baltimore Ravens
|CB
|85
|Jaire Alexander
|Green Bay Packers
|CB
|85
|Tariq Woolen
|Seattle Seahawks
|CB
|85
|Sauce Gardner
|New York Jets
|CB
|85
|Stephon Gilmore
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB
|84
|Trevon Diggs
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB
|84
|Patrick Surtain II
|Denver Broncos
|CB
|84
|Tre’Davious White
|Buffalo Bills
|CB
|83
Best WR in Ultimate Team
Together with QBs, WRs are the stars of the game. They are your main offensive threat and will secure you plenty of yards. Furthermore, many of your touchdowns will come from your WRs.
In Madden 24 Ultimate Team, the best starting WR is the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, with an 86 OVR. After him, we have Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, which also possesses an 86 OVR. Then, we have Stefon Diggs, which closes out the top three with an 85 OVR.
Here are the ten best WRs in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Tyreek Hil
|Miami Dolphins
|WR
|86
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR
|85
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|WR
|85
|Davante Adams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|WR
|85
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR
|85
|A. J. Brown
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|85
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|84
|Garrett Wilson
|New York Jets
|WR
|84
|Amari Cooper
|Cleveland Browns
|WR
|84
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR
|83
For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.