The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

Madden 24 Core Elite Cards: Best OL, DL, and DE in MUT

By Francisco Carrico
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
Madden 24

The release of Madden 24 was never so close, with the game coming out in a week. There isn't a lot of new information about the game to be released. That's because, throughout the last couple of weeks, EA Sports revealed almost all of it.

However, the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards were something Madden 24 still hadn't announced. These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position.

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. The first positions to be announced were OL, DL, and DE.

Table of contents

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best players in those positions.

Best Core Elite offenssive linemen in MUT

The ratings of the best offensive linemen in MUT differ from the Franchise ratings. This left some fans very upset, since players that are in the top ten Franchise ratings, don't show up in the top ten for their respective position in MUT.

One example of that is Zack Martin, which has a 99 OVR and is the best OL in Madden 24. However, Martin is not even among the ten best OL in MUT, something that shocked fans.

Madden 24 offenssive linemen Core Elite Cards
click to enlarge
+ 3

Instead of Martin in the number one slot, we have Jason Kelce with an 86 OVR. Worth noting that, Kelce is the eighth highest-rated OL in the Madden 24 general ratings.

Creed Humphrey and Joel Bitonio secured the second and third place respectively, with both having an 86 OVR.

Here are the ten best offenssive linemen in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Jason KelcePhiladelphia EaglesC86
Creed HumphreyKansas City ChiefsC86
Joel BitonioCleveland BrownsG86
Trent WilliamsSan Francisco 49ersOT86
Chris LindstromAtlanta FalconsG86
Lane JohnsonPhiladelphia EaglesOT86
Ethan PocicCleveland BrownsC85
Connor WilliamsMiami DolphinsC85
Joe ThuneyKansas City ChiefsG85
Andrew ThomasNew York GiantsOT85

Best Core Elite defensive linemen

When it comes to the best defensive linemen in MUT, Chris Jones occupies first place with an 86 OVR. However, that's because this list consists only of defensive tackles. Otherwise, Aaron Donald would sit in first place, as he did in the general ratings.

Madden 24 Core Elite defensive linemen
click to enlarge
+ 3

In the second place, we have Dexter Lawrence II with an 86 OVR. Javon Hargrave closes the podium with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best defensive linemen in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Chris JonesKansas City ChiefsDT86
Dexter LawrenceNew York GiantsDT86
Javon HargravePhiladelphia EaglesDT85
Quinnen WilliamsNew York JetsDT85
Jonathan AllenCincinnati Bengals DT84
Fletcher CoxPhiladelphia EaglesDT83
DeForest BucknerIndianapolis ColtsDT83
D.J. ReaderCincinnati BengalsDT83
Arik ArmsteadSan Francisco 49ersDT82
Michael PierceBaltimore RavensDT82

Best defensive ends

As mentioned above, Aaron Donald didn't make the defensive linemen list. That's because he was listed as the best starting defensive end in MUT.

Madden 24 Core Elite defensive ends
click to enlarge
+ 3
Aaron Donald sits once again on the throne.

The future Hall of Famer, and Rams legend, has an 86 OVR and is followed up by another force of nature, Myles Garrett. Closing the podium, we have Nick Bosa who also has an 86 OVR.

Here are the ten defensive ends in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Aaron DonaldLos Angeles RamsRE86
Myles GarrettCleveland BrownsRE86
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ersRE86
Micah ParsonsDallas CowboysRE86
Demarcus LawrenceDallas Cowboys LE85
Montez SweatWashington CommandersRE85
Christian WilkinsMiami DolphinsRE85
Brian BurnsCarolina PanthersLE84
Cameron HeywardPittsburgh SteelersRE84
Von MillerBuffalo BillsRE84

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.