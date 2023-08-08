The release of Madden 24 was never so close, with the game coming out in a week. There isn't a lot of new information about the game to be released. That's because, throughout the last couple of weeks, EA Sports revealed almost all of it.

However, the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards were something Madden 24 still hadn't announced. These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position.

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. The first positions to be announced were OL, DL, and DE.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best players in those positions.

Best Core Elite offenssive linemen in MUT

The ratings of the best offensive linemen in MUT differ from the Franchise ratings. This left some fans very upset, since players that are in the top ten Franchise ratings, don't show up in the top ten for their respective position in MUT.

One example of that is Zack Martin, which has a 99 OVR and is the best OL in Madden 24. However, Martin is not even among the ten best OL in MUT, something that shocked fans.

Instead of Martin in the number one slot, we have Jason Kelce with an 86 OVR. Worth noting that, Kelce is the eighth highest-rated OL in the Madden 24 general ratings.

Creed Humphrey and Joel Bitonio secured the second and third place respectively, with both having an 86 OVR.

Here are the ten best offenssive linemen in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles C 86 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C 86 Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns G 86 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT 86 Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons G 86 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT 86 Ethan Pocic Cleveland Browns C 85 Connor Williams Miami Dolphins C 85 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs G 85 Andrew Thomas New York Giants OT 85

Best Core Elite defensive linemen

When it comes to the best defensive linemen in MUT, Chris Jones occupies first place with an 86 OVR. However, that's because this list consists only of defensive tackles. Otherwise, Aaron Donald would sit in first place, as he did in the general ratings.

In the second place, we have Dexter Lawrence II with an 86 OVR. Javon Hargrave closes the podium with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best defensive linemen in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT 86 Dexter Lawrence New York Giants DT 86 Javon Hargrave Philadelphia Eagles DT 85 Quinnen Williams New York Jets DT 85 Jonathan Allen Cincinnati Bengals DT 84 Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles DT 83 DeForest Buckner Indianapolis Colts DT 83 D.J. Reader Cincinnati Bengals DT 83 Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers DT 82 Michael Pierce Baltimore Ravens DT 82

Best defensive ends

As mentioned above, Aaron Donald didn't make the defensive linemen list. That's because he was listed as the best starting defensive end in MUT.

Aaron Donald sits once again on the throne.

The future Hall of Famer, and Rams legend, has an 86 OVR and is followed up by another force of nature, Myles Garrett. Closing the podium, we have Nick Bosa who also has an 86 OVR.

Here are the ten defensive ends in MUT: