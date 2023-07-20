Madden 24 is one of the most awaited games of 2023. The title will introduce many new features. These features have left players eager to try the game out, as they massively improve the player's immersion.

A lot of new information about Madden 24 has been released recently. This includes the ratings of the best WRs, Safeties, Defensive Linemen, Offensive Linemen, RB, and Edge Rushers.

The Tight Ends ratings have also been revealed, and the top ten list might contain surprises. Travis Kelce secured first place, but what players make up the rest of the list?

Travis Kelce (99 OVR)

Travis Kelce had an impressive 2022 season, adding even more accolades to his already impressive resume. He was a very important piece in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win, made the first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl.

If there was any doubt about who is the best tight end in football, the 2022 season completely erased them. Kelce had an impressive 1338 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. So, a 99 OVR seems fair for the superstar player.

In Madden 24, Kelce will be a nightmare for defenders, getting open easily and scoring plenty of touchdowns.

George Kittle (96 OVR)

George Kittle has been an elite tight end for quite some time. Similar to Kelce, Kittle also had a great 2022 season. He played a major role in helping the 49ers reach the conference finals, with 765 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

In Madden 24, Kittle is an extremely fast, agile, strong, and athletic player. He is great at getting past opponents, catching difficult passes, and breaking his opponents' ankles.

Like all the other elite tight ends, Kittle also does a great job at opening a path for his RB.

Mark Andrews (95 OVR)

Mark Andrew's numbers dropped slightly in the 2022 season. After a career year in 2021, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar player saw his receiving yards and touchdowns total go down.

Despite that, Andrew still had a good 2022 season, posting 847 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. With a 95 OVR and some great attributes, Andrew is the third-best tight end in Madden 24.

T.J. Hockenson (90 OVR)

When we are talking about players that had a great 2022 season and cemented themselves among the best in their position, Hockenson's name needs to be mentioned.

T.J. Hockenson was one of the main reasons the Vikings were so good, at least in the regular season. He had a career-record 914 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns.

In Madden 24, Hockenson is not the best ball carrier or blocker. However, he is very athletic, fast, agile, and can jump to incredible heights. This helps him catch difficult passes, and speed by defenders.

Dallas Goedert (89 OVR)

While Andrews played a big role in the 49ers successful season, Goedert did the same thing for the Eagles. He helped the Philadelphia team reach the Super Bowl, with his 702 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

In Madden 24, Goedert is a good all-around player, that lacks a little in the blocking department. He is fast, with an impressive acceleration attribute, which helps him blow by opponents. Furthermore, Goedert is also very agile, and a decent ball carrier.

Kyle Pitts (87 OVR)

While Waller is a very experienced player, Kyle Pitts is one of the most promising young players in the league. He made his debut in the NFL in 2021 with a bang. However, his 2022 season wasn't the best, with his productivity decreasing. If it wasn't for that, Pitts could have a much higger OVR.

Pitts is lightning-quick and super athletic. He is also a decent ball carrier but struggles a little in the blocking department. If you want a fast tight end, Pitts is the perfect player for you.

Darren Waller (86 OVR)

Darren Waller is a very experienced player, that had a decent 2022 season. The new Giants player had 388 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while still under the Raiders banners.

He has incredible speed and acceleration, making him a very difficult player to catch and tackle. Waller is also very athletic, with his agility, jumping, and stamina attributes being impressive. However, Waller has one weakness, which is his blocking ability.

Pat Freiermuth (85 OVR)

We have yet another young talented player on this list, and this time it's Pat Freiermuth. The Pittsburgh Steelers player is coming off a great season, where he had 732 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

In Madden 24, Freiermuth has an 85 OVR and is a very fast, athletic, and agile player.

David Njoku (84 OVR)

David Njoku is coming off a great 2022 season, where he had 628 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

In Madden 24, the Cleveland Browns superstar is a very well-rounded player. Similar to Pitts, Njoku is extremely fast, and if he gets a clear path, good luck catching up to him.

However, he is not that strong. So, if the defenders are able to close in on him, they can easily tackle or unbalance him. Njoku's blocking ability is also not the best, but he is a decent ball carrier.

Evan Engram (84 OVR)

Engram had a career year in 2022, with 766 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He is a well-rounded player that is entering his prime. So, Jaguars fans are thrilled to have a player like Engram on their team.

When it comes to his Madden 24 attributes, Engram is a very fast, athletic, and agile player. If he manages to shake off his defender, Engram can easily blitz into the end zone. So, opponents need to always have a great defender covering Engram.