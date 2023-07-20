Madden 24 is one of the most awaited games of 2023. The title will introduce many new features. These features have left players eager to try the game out, as they massively improve the player's immersion.

A lot of new information about Madden 24 has been released recently. This includes the ratings of the best WRs, Safeties, Defensive Linemen, Offensive Linemen, RB, Edge Rushers, and Tight Ends.

The Cornerbacks ratings have also been revealed, and the top ten list contains some surprises. Jalen Ramsey secured first place, but what players make up the rest of the list?

Let's find that out below.

Jalen Ramsey (97 OVR)

Jalen Ramsey had a good 2022 season. The superstar cornerback said goodbye to the Rams with 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in his last season in LA.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Fox News

He has been an elite cornerback in the NFL for quite some time, so a 97 OVR seems adjusted. Just like in real life, Ramsey can lockdown opponents in Madden 24. Ramsey makes even the best Wide Receivers in the game struggle to get open.

With spectacular speed, agility, stamina, play recognition, zone and man coverage, Ramsey is without a doubt the best cornerback in Madden 24.

Jaire Alexander (95 OVR)

Jaire Alexander is coming off a spectacular 2022 season, where he recorded a career-high 5 interceptions. The Green Bay Packers player proved he is an elite cornerback and a nightmare for opponents.

Similar to Ramsey, Alexander is fast, agile, great at play recognition, and spectacular at zone and man coverage.

Patrick Surtain II (94 OVR)

Patrick Surtain II had a career year in 2022, being selected to the Pro Bowl and the first-team All-Pro. The Denver Broncos player had 2 interceptions and proved he is an elite cornerback.

Surtain is very fast and agile, but he is not that strong. However, he is incredibly athletic and has great defense attributes. Especially when it comes to man coverage, where he truly shines.

Ahmad Gardner (93 OVR)

To the surprise of the Madden community, Ahmad Gardner is only a 93 OVR. The Jets' superstar player had a spectacular rookie year. Gardner showed the NFL community he is not just a talented young player, he is the real deal.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Yardbarker

With a debut season that eclipses the best season of so many cornerbacks, Gardners' rating feels too low. In Madden 24, Gardner is very fast and athletic, just like in real life.

However, his play recognition, man cover, and zone cover attributes feel too low, especially after such a terrific season.

Marlon Humphrey (93 OVR)

Just like the top two players on this list, Marlon Humphrey also had a great 2022 season. The Baltimore Ravens cornerback had 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

Humphrey's speed and acceleration are remarkable. He is also very agile, has an incredible awareness, and is quite strong for a cornerback.

Darius Slay Jr (92 OVR)

Darius Slay is one of the most experienced players on this list. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback played a huge role in helping the team reach the Super Bowl. In the 2022 season, he had 3 interceptions.

He might not be as fast as Humphrey, Alexander, or Ramsey, but Slay's speed and acceleration are still outstanding. Furthermore, his zone coverage and play recognition are also spectacular. This helps Slay lockdown the opposing team's superstar player.

Stephon Gilmore (91 OVR)

Gilmore is yet another very experienced player to make this list. The Cowboys cornerback is heading into his 12th season, and in 2022 he had 2 interceptions.

He is very quick, agile, has great awareness, and can also jump pretty high. However, his play recognition, man cover, zone cover, and hit power, are not on par with some of the other elite cornerbacks

Loading...

Marshon Lattimore (90 OVR)

Marshon Lattimore's 2022 season wasn't great. That was mainly because of the lacerated kidney injury he suffered on week 5. Because of that injury, the Saints' cornerback only played seven games, which hurt his numbers.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Crescent City Sports

In Madden 24, Lattimore has great speed and acceleration, which helps him catch up to the fastest WRs in the game. He is also very athletic, and pretty strong for a cornerback. However, his play recognition attribute is not that high.

Tre'Davious White (90 OVR)

Tre'Davious White had a decent season in 2022, having 1 interception, and helping the Bills reach the division finals. Similar to the other players on this list, White is exceptionally fast.

However, his hit power attribute is not great. White play recognition, in zone coverage, and man coverage attributes are good, but not great.

Denzel Ward (88 OVR)

Last but not least, we have Denzel Ward. The Cleveland Browns cornerback is very fast, agile, has a great field awareness, and decent hit power. However, similar to Gardner, some of his defensive stats are not spectacular.