The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't a lot of new information about the game to be released, since the last deep dive has already taken place.

However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, and DE, but there are still many positions left.

These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.

Table of contents Best halfbacks in Madden 24 MUT Best inside linebackers in MUT Best strong safeties in MUT

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best HB, LB and SS in Madden 24 Ultimate team. So, let's check them out.

Best halfbacks in Madden 24 MUT

Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best HB in Ultimate Team. Just like the previously revealed Ultimate Team ratings for other positions, they differ a bit from the general Madden 24 ratings.

Christian McCaffrey is the best starting HB in MUT and will help you gain plenty of rushing yards. He has an 86 OVR, just like Josh Jacobs, who sits in second place.

click to enlarge + 3

Nick Chubb has the highest OVR in the Madden 24 general ratings. However, when it comes to the MUT ratings, he closes out the podium, with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best HB in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers HB 86 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders HB 86 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns HB 85 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans HB 85 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers HB 84 Saquon Barkley New York Giants HB 84 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts HB 84 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints HB 83 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys HB 83 Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots HB 83

Best inside linebackers in MUT

The ratings of the best inside linebackers in MUT don't differ much from the general Madden 24 ratings. Yes, some players go up or down in the list, but the lists contain pretty much the same ten players.

click to enlarge + 3

Fred Warner continues to sit comfortably in first place, this time with an 86 OVR. He is followed by Lavonte David with an 85 OVR, and Demario Davis closes the top three with an 85 OVR.

If you are looking for a great starting linebacker in Madden 24, these three fulfil all the requirements.

Here are the ten best inside linebackers in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB 86 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers MLB 85 Demario Davis New Orleans Saints MLB 85 Bobby Wagner Seattle Seahawks MLB 84 Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens MLB 84 Azeez Al-Shaair Tennessee Titans MLB 84 Tremaine Edmunds Chicago Bears MLB 83 Foyesade Oluokun Atlanta Falcons MLB 83 Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens MLB 83 Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs MLB 83

Best strong safeties in MUT

When it comes to the best strong safeties in Madden 24 Ultimate team, it's Derwin James Jr that occupies the first place. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar has an 86 OVR and is the strong safety every MUT player wants in their team.

click to enlarge + 3

In second place, we have C.J. Gardner-Johnson with an 85 OVR, as Kyle Dugger closes out the podium with the same rating.

Here are the ten best strong safeties in MUT: