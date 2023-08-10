The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't a lot of new information about the game to be released, since the last deep dive has already taken place.
However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, and DE, but there are still many positions left.
These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.
During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best HB, LB and SS in Madden 24 Ultimate team. So, let's check them out.
Best halfbacks in Madden 24 MUT
Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best HB in Ultimate Team. Just like the previously revealed Ultimate Team ratings for other positions, they differ a bit from the general Madden 24 ratings.
Christian McCaffrey is the best starting HB in MUT and will help you gain plenty of rushing yards. He has an 86 OVR, just like Josh Jacobs, who sits in second place.
Nick Chubb has the highest OVR in the Madden 24 general ratings. However, when it comes to the MUT ratings, he closes out the podium, with an 85 OVR.
Here are the ten best HB in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco 49ers
|HB
|86
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|HB
|86
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|HB
|85
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|HB
|85
|Austin Ekeler
|Los Angeles Chargers
|HB
|84
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|HB
|84
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|HB
|84
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|HB
|83
|Tony Pollard
|Dallas Cowboys
|HB
|83
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|New England Patriots
|HB
|83
Best inside linebackers in MUT
The ratings of the best inside linebackers in MUT don't differ much from the general Madden 24 ratings. Yes, some players go up or down in the list, but the lists contain pretty much the same ten players.
Fred Warner continues to sit comfortably in first place, this time with an 86 OVR. He is followed by Lavonte David with an 85 OVR, and Demario Davis closes the top three with an 85 OVR.
If you are looking for a great starting linebacker in Madden 24, these three fulfil all the requirements.
Here are the ten best inside linebackers in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Fred Warner
|San Francisco 49ers
|MLB
|86
|Lavonte David
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|MLB
|85
|Demario Davis
|New Orleans Saints
|MLB
|85
|Bobby Wagner
|Seattle Seahawks
|MLB
|84
|Roquan Smith
|Baltimore Ravens
|MLB
|84
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Tennessee Titans
|MLB
|84
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Chicago Bears
|MLB
|83
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Atlanta Falcons
|MLB
|83
|Patrick Queen
|Baltimore Ravens
|MLB
|83
|Nick Bolton
|Kansas City Chiefs
|MLB
|83
Best strong safeties in MUT
When it comes to the best strong safeties in Madden 24 Ultimate team, it's Derwin James Jr that occupies the first place. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar has an 86 OVR and is the strong safety every MUT player wants in their team.
In second place, we have C.J. Gardner-Johnson with an 85 OVR, as Kyle Dugger closes out the podium with the same rating.
Here are the ten best strong safeties in MUT:
|Name
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Derwin James Jr.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|SS
|85
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Detroit Lions
|SS
|85
|Kyle Dugger
|New England Patriots
|SS
|85
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|SS
|84
|Jordan Poyer
|Buffalo Bills
|SS
|84
|Budda Baker
|Arizona Cardinals
|SS
|84
|Kyle Hamilton
|Baltimore Ravens
|SS
|84
|Jamal Adams
|Seattle Seahawks
|SS
|83
|Adrian Phillips
|New England Patriots
|SS
|82
|Talanoa Hufanga
|San Francisco 49ers
|SS
|82
