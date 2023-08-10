The home of sports games

Madden 24 Ultimate Team: Top ten best HB, LB and SS

By Francisco Carrico
Madden 24

The release of Madden 24 is closer than ever, with the game launching in a week. There isn't a lot of new information about the game to be released, since the last deep dive has already taken place.

However, not all the MUT ratings for the Core Elite Cards have been announced. Madden 24 has revealed the ratings for OL, DL, and DE, but there are still many positions left.

These ratings are quite important since they help players know who are the best starting cards for each position. It makes it much easier for players to build their starting squad.

Table of contents

During the next few days, Madden 24 will reveal the OVR of the best ten cards of each position. This time, EA revealed the ten best HB, LB and SS in Madden 24 Ultimate team. So, let's check them out.

Best halfbacks in Madden 24 MUT

Madden 24 has finally released the ratings of the best HB in Ultimate Team. Just like the previously revealed Ultimate Team ratings for other positions, they differ a bit from the general Madden 24 ratings.

Christian McCaffrey is the best starting HB in MUT and will help you gain plenty of rushing yards. He has an 86 OVR, just like Josh Jacobs, who sits in second place.

Best HB in Madden 24 Ultimate Team
Nick Chubb has the highest OVR in the Madden 24 general ratings. However, when it comes to the MUT ratings, he closes out the podium, with an 85 OVR.

Here are the ten best HB in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Christian McCaffreySan Francisco 49ersHB86
Josh Jacobs Las Vegas RaidersHB86
Nick ChubbCleveland BrownsHB85
Derrick HenryTennessee TitansHB85
Austin EkelerLos Angeles ChargersHB84
Saquon BarkleyNew York GiantsHB84
Jonathan TaylorIndianapolis ColtsHB84
Alvin KamaraNew Orleans SaintsHB83
Tony PollardDallas CowboysHB83
Rhamondre StevensonNew England PatriotsHB83

Best inside linebackers in MUT

The ratings of the best inside linebackers in MUT don't differ much from the general Madden 24 ratings. Yes, some players go up or down in the list, but the lists contain pretty much the same ten players.

Best inside linebackers in Madden 24 Ultimate Team
Fred Warner continues to sit comfortably in first place, this time with an 86 OVR. He is followed by Lavonte David with an 85 OVR, and Demario Davis closes the top three with an 85 OVR.

If you are looking for a great starting linebacker in Madden 24, these three fulfil all the requirements.

Here are the ten best inside linebackers in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Fred WarnerSan Francisco 49ersMLB86
Lavonte DavidTampa Bay BuccaneersMLB85
Demario DavisNew Orleans SaintsMLB85
Bobby WagnerSeattle SeahawksMLB84
Roquan SmithBaltimore RavensMLB84
Azeez Al-ShaairTennessee TitansMLB84
Tremaine EdmundsChicago BearsMLB83
Foyesade OluokunAtlanta FalconsMLB83
Patrick QueenBaltimore RavensMLB83
Nick BoltonKansas City ChiefsMLB83

Best strong safeties in MUT

When it comes to the best strong safeties in Madden 24 Ultimate team, it's Derwin James Jr that occupies the first place. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar has an 86 OVR and is the strong safety every MUT player wants in their team.

Best strong safeties in Madden 24 Ultimate Team
In second place, we have C.J. Gardner-Johnson with an 85 OVR, as Kyle Dugger closes out the podium with the same rating.

Here are the ten best strong safeties in MUT:

Name Team Position OVR
Derwin James Jr.Los Angeles ChargersSS85
C.J. Gardner-JohnsonDetroit LionsSS85
Kyle DuggerNew England PatriotsSS85
Harrison SmithMinnesota VikingsSS84
Jordan PoyerBuffalo BillsSS84
Budda BakerArizona CardinalsSS84
Kyle HamiltonBaltimore RavensSS84
Jamal AdamsSeattle SeahawksSS83
Adrian PhillipsNew England PatriotsSS82
Talanoa HufangaSan Francisco 49ersSS82

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.