Madden 21 PS4 Trailer: Release date, gameplay & more

Fans are excited to see the next Madden on next gen, but many are content not upgrading consoles.

Madden 21 is not too far out, and it shows that we now know when the premiere trailer is coming.

With all of the hype around next gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5, there’s still a big portion of gamers still waiting to see how Madden 21 will look on the current gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

So when will we see a Madden 21 trailer for PS4?

IT’S OFFICIAL- Madden 21 will premiere its official reveal trailer on 16 June!

We expected to see the Madden 21 official reveal trailer in the PS5 reveal event, especially after the trailer’s initial delays.

Instead, the event has come and gone. But the good news is we do have a new premiere date.

The Madden 21 official reveal trailer will be coming Tuesday, 16 June.

Content

FRONT COVER NEWS- Since we already know Madden 21’s cover athlete, fans are hoping for more info from the trailer

While the gaming world is hoping for some in-game footage of Madden 21 on next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X and current gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One, it isn’t likely.

Madden reveal trailers have a history of being more like hype packages with some good information than any real look into the game.

PS4 fans are hoping to see more, but it’s unlikely the official reveal trailer will offer much other than a cover confirmation.

PS4

JUST FINE- While PS5 promises huge improvements across the board, Madden 21 on PS4 should still be a hit

Madden 21 may be developed with the next gen leap in mind, but the PS4 version of the game should still perform well.

For players not interested in picking up next gen immediately, or making the move over to the new controller format, playing on PS4 is a perfectly fine option.

