Madden 21 Franchise: 5 player types to trade immediately!

These are times that you need to bite the bullet and let players go so you can improve your team

Madden 21 is coming in a matter of weeks, and with it, franchise fans are itching to get wheeling and dealing players.

These are the key scenarios that it’s best to get players out of your team’s practice building.

High OVR, but slow MLBs

Theres a theme in this list – high overall players have a value to the average player and the CPU.

With that you can get some value. So the key is spotting situations where OVR doesn’t relate to improved play.

For years the most switched on players have done this with usering MLBs.

Get yourself the fastest MLB you can, and the rest of their stats are made irrelevant when you are controlling them.

SPEED KILLS: Madden 21 is going to be big on speed

But if you are a team with a slow, but expensive MLB then look to move them on and get some decent picks.

Good #3 RBs

RB seems to be a position of plenty in the NFL and there are a few teams that find themselves rich at the position.

Whilst there seems to be some changes to the stamina system for Madden 21, the reality is three RB’s will still be overkill.

If you can get some picks or a player back, without impacting your starting lineup it’s a no brainer.

A #3 RB is unlikely to see many snaps, and with a decent OVR they will still want a decent contract. Move, move, move.

High OVR, low change of direction

A new rating in the system for Madden 21 and we are banking on this being important.

Whenever EA have made gameplay changes in the past, they have either been overpowered or integral to the new game.

COD is now helping the AI manage the agility performance of players, particularly at receiver and in the secondary.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Youll need COD to stop McCaffrey

There are some players that have a high OVR (and therefore big contracts) but low COD rating. We think you will see these players get burned in coverage or not get open.

High OVR players over the age of 32

A more sweeping approach but smart nonetheless.

There’s definitely a role for some golden oldie players in a franchise.

But the benefits in real life of coaching younger players and bringing maturity to key situations don’t exist in Madden.

Older players have bigger contracts and they regress, quickly.

Move them on whilst they still have value. Particularly if they are a household name that another team would love.

Any really bad contracts

This is a general rule.

Bite the bullet on bad deals.

Whether its trade or cut, face the problem head on. Too many players limp through season to season trying to nurse out a terrible contract in the franchise.

It’s better to tackle head on, knowing that nothing can hurt for more than two seasons.

What happens in season three onward is down to you!

When does Madden 21 land?

We now have a confirmed release date for Madden 21.

Circle 28 August in your calendar. Though you can play from 25 August with early access and get your franchise mode started!

Lamar Jackson was the breakout star of last season and named MVP. He was the early frontrunner for the Madden 21 cover and EA did not disappoint.

The Madden 21 gameplay trailer is available here. There are three editions of Madden 21 available.

