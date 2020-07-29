Will Madden 21 include players who opt out of 2020 NFL season?

Many NFL players are opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. How will it effect Madden 21?

The NFL is experiencing a very unique problem that threatens the 2020 season, and Madden 21 could be affected.

This problem is players opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns, which raises many questions for this year’s Madden.

So how will Madden 21 address players opting out of the 2020 season?

Players Opting Out

While the opt outs started slowly, they’re starting to pick up pace, and the list includes some very important players.

HAPPENING FAST: Could Edelman be the next Patriot to opt out of the 2020 NFL season?

So far the team most affected is the New England Patriots, who will reportedly be losing Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, and more for the 2020 NFL season.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Closed Beta feedback response gives fans hope

With so many high profile players already opting out, we imagine this will only become more common before opening day.

READ MORE: Madden 21 PS5: Features, specs, price & more

That leaves the NFL in a bind, and Madden 21 in one as well.

How will Madden 21 Address Opt Outs?

Whether or not Madden 21 addresses the opt outs in its active roster, this begs the question of whether it should be something included in Franchise Mode or other game modes.

PEACE: Players that opt out of the 2020 NFL season could be replaced in Madden 21

Because of the massive impact of Covid-19 on the world today, and its projected impact for a long time to come, there could be arguments that not including some mention of it is inauthentic.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ratings: Fastest MLB’s

And Madden 21 so far is working its way more and more toward authenticity.

READ MORE: Madden 21 X-Factors: EA confirms new Pass Rusher, QB, HB X-Factor Abilities

If players do indeed opt out of the 2020 NFL season and it proceeds, the game would have to include current rosters.

Time will tell how EA approach this quagmire, but for now, we can’t imagine they’ll be able to ignore it.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will slower user controlled defenders be good or bad for gameplay?