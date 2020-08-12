Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Captain predictions – Who will EA choose? – Sean Taylor, Patrick Willis, Kellen Winslow & more

Which players will EA give MUT users to choose between at the start of this season?

A key pillar of building a successful Ultimate Team in Madden is picking your Captain.

This player is with you all season and can be developed up to 99 OVR. The question is, who will it be? Let’s take a look at what Madden 21 might have in store.

New Captains for MUT 21?

Last year saw players have the choice between Ryan Shazier (MLB), Dallas Clark (TE), Ty Law (CB), and Herman Moore (WR).

In Madden 19 we had Ray Lewis (MLB), Michael Strahan (DE), Jerry Rice (WR), and Shannon Sharpe (TE).

THE ONE: Nearly every MUT player picked Shazier in Madden 20

We can expect to see an MLB, WR, and TE then, with one more floating defensive player. But who will they be?

Given that Madden has a pretty deep roster of former players they can pick from it will be tough to put our finger on which players will get the Captain cards.

Madden 21 Captain predictions

So who will it be?

Every Madden fan will have a different wishlist for the four captains this year, but we know it will be limited to what image rights EA has for players.

There will be an MLB for sure. With Patrick Willis and Luke Kuechly recently retiring they would surely be popular choices.

FIERCE: Patrick Willis was a terrific MLB that retired early

On offense, players like Dez Bryant and Ladanian Tomlinson have long been at the top of the community wishlist. However, their rights status is unknown.

EA is likely to give us a TE and WR again, so maybe we could get a Kellen Winslow Snr and Andre Reed.

The final defensive spot is far harder to lock down. It could be a DT like Kevin Williams or a safety like Sean Taylor.

Taylor would certainly be a popular choice given his jersey number, #21, matches the version of Madden we are getting this year.

