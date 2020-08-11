Madden 21 Franchise: Best team to rebuild in Franchise Mode

These are some of the best teams to challenge yourself to turn them into Super Bowl contenders.

Madden 21 is coming out this month and that means all new challenges for the Franchise players coming into the new game.

Whilst it’s an uncertain season in real life, you can change the course of history for your team.

Which are the best teams to rebuild with in Madden 21?

Dynasty Rebuild – New England Patriots

They are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Decades of success seemed to only make Patriots fans even more hungry.

But they are now facing a reality without Tom Brady. It has been coming for a while, and despite his best efforts, he was never going to be immortal.

SUPERCAM: How will his New England journey go?

They now face a future with Cam Newton, and despite being a former MVP his Madden 21 rating isn’t one of the better ones.

With holes across the team there’s plenty to needs to build on, and a big decision at the start whether to dismantle completely or build on what you have.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about The Yard in Madden 21

Fans expectations are high, but with a weak division you could get away with a quick rebuild.

Ultimate Challenge – Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have the worst cap situation in the NFL. Years of paying out mega deals to its stars and a big push for their recent Super Bowl victory have caught up with them.

In 2021, you are staring into a minus $91m hole and hefty deals for Fletcher Cox, Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffrey, and Zach Ertz make it very difficult to afford to pay anyone else.

There’s no other way around this that cutting and swallowing horrendous cap penalties. You’ll then have to do your best, but expect a top 5 pick for a couple of drafts and then go again.

This is an NFL franchise challenge in it’s purest sense. Managing cap space and cyclical declines are what NFL GMs are paid to do.

Ready-made Rebuild – Cleveland Browns

The Browns are not looking at massive cap space, but they already have the tools in place.

READ MORE: Madden 21 when’s it on EA Access?

An average age of 25 and loads of 1st round pick talents, the Browns are ready to challenge with the right pieces in careful places.

STUDS: Browns have some collateral

A RG and a couple of LB’s would be the focus for attention and you have an excess at HB that you can make some deals with. Tweaks here or there will set you on your way to ending the misery in Cleveland.

Classic Rebuild – Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are looking at a classic rebuild scenario.

With next year offering $78m of cap space you have plenty of options to load up in free agency in the next off season.

You’ve got Rivers taking the lead for a season or two, but you would be looking for a replacement through the draft.

READ MORE: 5 reasons to buy Madden 21

Re-signings need to be planned for TY Hilton, Malik Hooker and Ryan Kelly but you have a blank slate to start loading up at other positions for a young roster.

When does Madden 21 land?

We now have a confirmed release date for Madden 21.

Circle 28 August in your calendar. Though you can play from 25 August with early access and get your franchise mode started!

Lamar Jackson was the breakout star of last season and named MVP. He was the early frontrunner for the Madden 21 cover and EA did not disappoint.

The Madden 21 gameplay trailer is available here. There are three editions of Madden 21 available.

READ MORE: RealOpinions – FIFA 21 and Madden 21 should be part of a crossplay revolution