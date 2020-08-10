Madden 21 EA Access: When is new NFL game landing? – Early access, trial, demo & more

The next NFL sim is arriving soon, but these members will get to play it earlier than anyone else.

The Madden 21 release date is closing in fast.

However, like every big EA game, there is not really ONE release date, there are a few. The first comes on EA Access…

What is EA Access?

Let’s start with what EA Access is.

EA Access is similar to Xbox Game Pass and other subscription services. For a monthly fee, PS4 and Xbox One gamers can play EA games as much as they want.

There is a slight catch, in that the newest games don’t arrive straight away on EA Access. FIFA 20 hit EA Access in May 2020, A long, long time after its release date.

CAN’T TOUCH ME: All-new gameplay features should make for a new feel in Madden 21

However, there are some great games on there like the latest Need For Speed, co-op kings Unravel Two and A Way Out, as well as classics like Dead Space, Titanfall, and Mass Effect.

The other benefit of EA Access is that subscribers get a 10 hour trial of major sports games before their full release.

READ MORE: 5 reasons to buy Madden 21 – The Yard, Face of the Franchise & more

This is happening right now with UFC 4. And will happen with Madden 21 too…

Madden 21 on EA Access

So the question is, when will Madden 21’s 10 hour trial start on EA Access?

Well, we don’t really know.

Usually the trial is available seven days before the release date.

With Madden 21 set for release on 28 August, that would suggest an EA Access date of 21 August.

GET A HEAD START: On your road to the NFL Hall of Fame

However, last year Madden 20’s EA Access trial started nine days before release, which would put us at 19 August…

So that’s the window you’ll want to keep an eye on. If you pre-order Madden 21 and get one of the editions that give early access then it might not matter too much. But there will be plenty that want to get into The Yard and Franchise Mode as early as possible!

Madden 21 Ultimate Team

The biggest benefit of starting your Madden journey early is in Ultimate Team.

You can dive into solo challenges and grind out coins and XP before anyone else gets online – giving you a big OVR advantage over other players straight away, something you can lean on for months if you play it right.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ratings: Best coverage players in Franchise Mode