Madden 24 hype continues to grow, with fans more eager than ever to play the game. A lot of new information about the title has been released recently, including some exciting new features.

However, what most fans really want to know, is who are the best players in the game. For the joy of the Madden community, EA Sports has revealed the top ten safeties in Madden 24.

Superstar Derwin James sits on the throne, but what players make up the rest of the list? Let's find that out right now.

Derwin James (95 OVR)

As mentioned above, Derwin James is the best safety in Madden 24. He possesses some great attributes and is definitely a player you want to have in your squad.

Credit: Bleacher Report

James is capable of locking down superstar Wide Receivers, covering deep passes, and is elite at one on one man coverage. He can also come up close to the scrimmage line to cover for a potential run if necessary. James is your team's last line of defense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (93 OVR)

The Pittsburgh Steelers star is the second-best safety in Madden 24. Minkah Fitzpatrick is an elite defensive player, that can do just about everything you ask of him.

To most NFL players, Fitzpatrick is hands down the best safety in the league. He had an amazing 2022 season, where he was the NFL interceptions co-leader. Fitzpatrick is strong, fast, and has incredible rush passing skills.

Justin Simmons (92 OVR)

Justin Simmons has been one of the best safeties in football for a long time. Similar to Fitzpatrick, the Denver Broncos superstar also had a great 2022 season.

Simmons is elite at one on one man coverage, and can lockdown the opponent's best player. With him on your team, you will be able to intercept plenty of balls or force incomplete passes.

Kevin Byard (92 OVR)

Kevin Byard is another player that has been playing at a high level for quite some time. Since entering the league in 2016, Byard has become a player every opponent fears.

His ability to cover deep balls, force incomplete passes, and give opponents a very difficult time getting open, make him one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Jessie Bates III (91 OVR)

The new Atlanta Falcons player is the fifth-best safety in Madden 24. Jessie Bates is a very strong player against runs, forcing teams that like to run the football to throw it.

Credit: The Wright Way Network

However, he is also spectacular at covering deep balls and will intercept many passes. Furthermore, his man coverage is also good, and even the best WR in Madden 24 will have a hard time getting past him.

Tyrann Mathieu (91 OVR)

Tyrann Mathieu is a very experienced player, with an illustrious career, full of accolades. He knows how to win, and everyone wants a player like that on his team.

The New Orleans Saints player has some good attributes and is a very reliable defender. When you are going against teams that are stacked offensively, Mathieu is the perfect player to have on your squad.

Budda Baker (90 OVR)

Budda Baker is one of the best strong safeties in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals player is excellent at stopping runs and has one of the highest percentages of tackles among safeties.

If you are struggling to defend the running game, Baker is the perfect safety to have on your squad. He is strong, agile, fast, and good on man cover. Baker is also fantastic at covering deep passes.

Jordan Poyer (90 OVR)

Jordan Poyer is yet another great strong safety to make this list. He is the best eight-best safety in Madden 24 and possesses some good attributes.

Poyer might not be the fastest safety on this list, or the most athletic, but he is a great defender. He is also great on pass coverage, which allows him to intercept plenty of passes.

Harrison Smith (90 OVR)

Harrison Smith is a very experienced safety, which comes from a good 2022 season. Similar to Poyer, Smith is fantastic at covering pass coverage and will help you intercept many passes. For the ones he doesn't intercept, he bothers his opponent enough that the pass is incomplete.

Micah Hyde (89 OVR)

Last, but not least, we have Micah Hyde with an 89 OVR. Hyde is a great man coverage defender and is also decent in zone coverage. Similar to his teammate Poyer, Hyde is also a specialist at intercepting passes.