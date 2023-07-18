Madden 24 hype continues to grow, with fans more eager than ever to get their hands on the game. A lot of new information about the title has been released recently, including the ratings of the best WR, Safeties, and Defensive Linemen.

This time, EA Sports announced the best Edge Rushers in Madden 24. This list is full of star players, that are great at tackling the ball carrier.

Nick Bosa sits in the first place, but what players make up the rest of the list? Let's find that out right now.

Nick Bosa (98 OVR)

There is no doubt that Nick Bosa is a superstar player. The San Francisco 49ers player has some incredible attributes in Madden 24. He has a 92 acceleration, 91 strength, 87 agility, and an impressive 99 awareness.

Credit: Los Angeles Times

With so many great attributes, opponents will have a very hard time passing by Bosa. He can easily tackle the ball carrier, or force him to inside positions, where other defenders are waiting.

With a 98 OVR, Nick Bosa is a player everyone wants in their team.

Myles Garrett (98 OVR)

Just like Bosa, Myles Garrett is also a certified superstar. Opponents have nightmares about facing him, and he is well-respected around the league.

The Browns superstar is incredibly fast, with 87 speed and 91 acceleration. Similar to Bosa, Garrett also possesses an astonishing 95 awareness.

Garrett is a little faster than Bosa. So, if you are looking for a quicker Edge Rusher, Garrett is the perfect player for you.

Micah Parsons (97 OVR)

Micah Parsons is yet another incredibly young and talented Edge Rusher. He is the third-best player at his position in Madden 24 and possesses some great attributes.

Parsons possesses 92 speed and 95 acceleration, which makes him an extremely fast player. He also has 91 agility and 97 awareness. With these stats, it's very hard for opponents to pass through him. Parsons also won't have any issues tackling a ball carrier, mostly because of his 89 tackling.

T.J. Watt (94 OVR)

T.J. Watt is a great all-around player. The Pittsburgh Steelers superstar, who has an illustrious career, excels at pretty much everything.

He is fast, with 83 speed and 88 acceleration. Strong, with 83 strength, and very agile, with 84 agility. Furthermore, he has a spectacular awareness, just like Parsons, Garrett, and Bosa.

If you want a complete Edge Rusher, T.J. Watt is your best option.

Von Miller (94 OVR)

When we are talking about illustrious careers, we have to mention Von Miller. The two-time Super Bowl winner, and future Hall of Famer, is the fifth-best Edge Rusher in Madden 24.

Credit: Buffalo Bills

Similar to T.J. Watt, Miller is also a very well-rounded player. He has 85 speed, 86 acceleration, 84 strength, 86 agility, and an astonishing 97 awareness. Miller is also a great tackler and blocker.

Maxx Crosby (94 OVR)

Maxx Crosby has cemented himself as an elite Edge Rusher. So, it's only fitting that his Madden 24 rating is 94. The Las Vegas Raiders player excels in the strength, agility, and awareness departments.

However, Crosby also has other good attributes, such as 84 speed, 88 acceleration, and 91 tackling. He is yet another great option for the Edge Rusher position.

Joey Bosa (91 OVR)

Joey Bosa might not be as good as his brother, but he is still one of the best Edge Rushers in Madden 24.

The Chargers player is not the fastest, with 80 speed, and 84 acceleration. However, he is very strong, with an 87 strength attribute, and quite agile, with 84 agility.

He might lack in the quickness department, but he makes up for it in other areas.

Haason Reddick (90 OVR)

Haason Reddick had a great season last year, helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He is a very athletic player, and his Madden 24 stats demonstrate just that.

Credit: Sharp Football Analysis

Reddick has 86 speed, 89 acceleration, and 89 agility. He also possesses great field awareness, like the majority of players on this list. Furthermore, he is a decent tackler.

Demarcus Lawrence (90 OVR)

Lawrence is yet another good all-around player. He excels in the tackling and strength department and is decent in all the other areas. Lawrence has 82 speed, 85 acceleration, 79 agility, 90 tackling, and 88 strength.

Matthew Judon (89 OVR)

Last but not least, we have Matthew Judon. He is a very experienced player, which is quite fast and strong.

Judon is not the most agile player, only having 79 agility. However, is a good tackler, and a decent player all around.