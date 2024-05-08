LoL Patch 14.10 Corki Rework Explained

In a recent announcement by Live Pod Design Lead David "Phreak" Turley, the upcoming LoL Patch 14.10 update will bring a much-needed rework to the beloved old-timer, Corki!

The Daring Bombardier has experienced fluctuations in his presence within the LoL meta, bouncing between the mid and bot lanes. Riot Games intends to revamp his kit to reposition him primarily in the bot lane, introducing significant changes to his abilities.

All Corki Changes in LoL Patch 14.10

Corki's mid-scope update promises to transform him into a short-range aggressive champion who relies heavily on cooperation and teamwork to excel. Emphasizing basic attacks over abilities will result in players being rewarded more readily, especially in the early phases of a game.

Astronaut Corki

For instance, by continuously auto-attacking enemies, Corki's missiles can be replenished, creating an incentive for shorter duels. Riot also aims to encourage players to equip Corki with regular auto-attack AD items, as his kit now favors this playstyle more than his previous AP-heavy approach.

The existing plans may undergo alterations prior to the launch of Patch 14.10 on May 15. Here are the initial adjustments made to Corki's kit, with updates to follow as more information is provided by the developers.

Passive – Hextech Munitions

The Package is being removed from his kit

Will deal 15 percent bonus true damage, including Sheen

Q – Phosphorus Bomb

10 percent missile speed increase

AD ratio buffed for ranks four and five

Cooldown is changed

Mana cost buffed

W – Valkyrie

Damage profile being rescripted and buffed

Particle VFX updates

E – Gatling Gun

E cooldown decreased from 16 seconds to 12 seconds

Shred cap and rate have been buffed

Damage converted from half physical and half magic to purely physical damage

Damage and AD ratio nerfed

R – Missile Barrage

When R is ranked up, you get free ammo

You’ll get ammo refunds off of auto-attacks on enemy champions

Ammo rate and max stacks are being nerfed

Mana cost nerfed

R will now deal physical damage; the total AD ratio is being changed to the bonus AD ratio

Bonus AD no longer scales on your rank

That was everything you need to know about the Patch 14.10 Corki rework! This Midseason update is also set to bring sweeping changes to LoL's core gameplay systems. If you're interested in learning more, here's a comprehensive rundown of all the upcoming new, reworked, and removed items and runes!

