The LoL Season 14 is almost here, and it brings some massive changes to the game. New items will be introduced, Summoners Rift will undergo some changes, and even a new champion is arriving.

Patch 13.24 will be the last patch of 2023, and the last one before all those changes are implemented. This patch focuses mainly on improving champions in a way that the item changes that will be introduced in the game don't affect them too much.

Many champions will get a buff, others adjusted, and some will even get nerfed. So, let's find out everything about Patch 13.14!

Patch 13.24 release date

Patch 13.24, the last LoL patch of 2023, will go live on 6 December, at around 15pm PT/17am GMT.

As mentioned above, this patch will introduce many champion changes, and it even brings a new champion with it. This champion is called Hwei and is expected to go live at the same time the patch does.

Now, let's take a look at all the champion changes coming in Patch 13.24.

You get a buff, you get a buff, and you also get a buff!

There are a plethora of champions who are getting a buff in Patch 13.24. This is the patch with the most champion buffs in recent memory, as an impressive total of 12 champions will receive a buff.

Those champions are Azir, Braum, Galio, Gragas, K'Sante, Leona, Lucian, Mordekaiser, Pantheon, Qiyana, Vel'Koz, and Zeri.

Champions such as Braum, Vel'Koz, and Galio desperately needed to get a buff, as they have been some of the weakest champions in the game for quite some time. Azir and K'Sante buffs come as a surprise as they are still quite strong.

Unfortunately, we still don't know exactly what these buffs look like, as the full patch notes still haven't been revealed. We know all of them will get a buff, we just don't know in which form it will come.

However, some champions also got nerfed, so let's take a look at them.

The Nerf hammer strikes again!

As is the case in almost every LoL patch, champions that have been dominating Summoners Rift got nerfed. This time, the Nerf hammer struck Briar and Ivern, who have been the kings of the jungle for quite some time.

It's the second patch in a row that Briar has received a nerf, but it's somewhat deserved. Briar has one of the highest win rates in the jungle role, while also being one of the most banned champions in the game.

Despite the nerfs Briar got in patch 13.22, the champion was still extremely strong, so it's natural to see her get nerfed once again. We just hope Riot Games doesn't end up nerfing her to the ground.

When it comes to Ivern, LoL developer Matt Leung-Harrison said that Ivern had "been strong for a while and become a bit stale", so they decided to tune him down a little.

Unfortunately, we also don't know exactly what these nerfs look like, and how they will affect both champions. We expect that information to be revealed in the near future.

Unfortunately, we also don't know exactly what these nerfs look like, and how they will affect both champions. We expect that information to be revealed in the near future.