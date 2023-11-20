All LoL Hwei Abilities Revealed and Explained

Heralded as a "high-complexity champion" in the initial dev update, the newest League of Legends champion, Hwei, has shattered expectations by becoming the first champion capable of casting ten unique spells. His elaborate and intricate ability kit, centred around the mastery of paint and art, holds immense gameplay potential.

Hwei commands nine spells divided into three spellbooks: Disaster (Q, offensive), Serenity (W, utility), and Torment (E, crowd control). Players aspiring to unlock the tortured painter’s full potential will need to make strategic decisions about which abilities to use in each situation!

Armed with his paintbrush and palette in hand, Hwei confronts his troubled past and seeks closure by using art as an outlet for his overflowing imagination. Embark on a journey with Hwei as we delve into each of his abilities to transform the Rift into your personal canvas!

League of Legends new champion Hwei abilities explained

Hwei, the Visionary, emerges as League of Legends' first champion capable of casting ten distinct spells, offering a vast array of strategic possibilities.

His basic abilities are organised into three unique spellbooks, each representing a distinct artistic theme that shapes the nature of its respective spells:

Subject: Disaster (Q) - focuses on the relentless and destructive forces of nature

- focuses on the relentless and destructive forces of nature Subject: Serenity (W) - provides invigorating and sustaining energy

- provides invigorating and sustaining energy Subject: Torment (E) - boasts powerful crowd-control effects

Every spell requires two button presses to cast. However, if you change your mind halfway, don't fret - simply combine it with R to cancel the selection.

Let’s delve into each of Hwei’s abilities below:

Passive - Signature of the Visionary

Hwei’s damaging abilities against enemy champions mark them for a few seconds. Hitting marked enemies with another damaging ability creates an explosion underneath them, detonating after a short delay and dealing magic damage to all enemies in range.

QR/WR/ER - Wash Brush

Hwei clears his paintbrush and returns to base abilities without using mana or cooldowns.

Q - Subject: Disaster

QQ- Devastating Fire

Hwei paints a blazing fireball that flies out in the target direction.

It explodes on the first enemy hit or at maximum range, dealing magic damage plus percent max health magic damage to all enemies in an area.

QW - Severing Bolt

Hwei paints a long-range, devastating bolt at the target location.

After a delay, the bolt strikes, dealing magic damage. Immobilized or isolated enemies take increased damage based on missing health.

QE - Molten Fissure

Hwei paints a field of exploding volcanic eruptions, creating lingering lava in its path.

Every eruption deals magic damage to enemies hit. Enemies in the lava area are dealt magic damage per second and are slowed.

W - Subject: Serenity

WQ - Fleeting Current

Hwei paints a current of swift waters in a line for a few seconds that grants movement speed to himself and his allies.

WW - Pool of Reflection

Hwei forms a protective pool at the target location that lasts for a few seconds. Allied champions inside the area gain an immediate shield, increasing in value over a few seconds while in the area.

WE - Stirring Lights

Hwei paints three swirling lights that circle him for several seconds. Hwei's next 3 attacks or spells deal bonus magic damage and grant mana on hit.

E - Subject: Torment

EQ - Grim Visage

Hwei launches a terrifying face that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage and causing them to flee for a brief duration.

EW - Gaze of the Abyss

Hwei paints an abyssal eye at the target location that grants vision and locks onto the nearest visible enemy champion.

After a short delay, the eye fires at the locked-on champion, rooting the first enemy in its path for a few seconds and dealing magic damage to them.

EE - Crushing Maw

Hwei paints crushing jaws that deal magic damage to enemies hit and pulls them toward the centre, slowing them by a set amount that quickly decays.

R - Spiraling Despair

Hwei launches a vision of pure despair that sticks to an enemy champion for a few seconds. The vision expands and overwhelms all enemies it touches, dealing magic damage per second.

Enemies within the zone are afflicted with stacks of Despair over time. Each stack of Despair applies a stacking percent slow. Upon completion, the vision shatters, dealing magic damage

Here is a handy Hwei ability cheatsheet, courtesy of Riot Games:

Hwei has garnered a warm reception from the League of Legends community, with many players applauding the introduction of a genuine "mage" character featuring unique spell mechanics and a spellbook-inspired kit!

