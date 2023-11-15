LoL Preseason 2024: Release date, and everything we know

The immensely popular MOBA, League of Legends, is constantly evolving, and fans have much to look forward to as the dawn of a new season approaches. As the exhilarating 2023 League of Legends World Championship unfolds and the dreamy boyband HEARTSTEEL bursts onto the global music scene with their record-breaking debut single "PARANOIA", Riot Games steers towards Season 14 with exciting new changes on the horizon.

This preseason will see Riot developers experiment with major gameplay changes, such as sweeping terrain adjustments and map objective changes. At the same time, Riot plans to improve several major systems within the game, including the introduction of a three-split ranked structure to speed up the ranked climb.

Without further ado, let's dive right into what players can expect from the League of Legends 2024 Preseason!

When does LoL Preseason 2024 start?

League of Legends Preseason 2024 will start on 20 November 2023 in the Public Beta Environment (PBE). It will be released on live servers on 3 January 2024.

Riot Games has decided to start Preseason 2024 later this year in order to give players more time to test and learn the new gameplay changes before they are released to the live server. In previous years, Preseason started in early October, which meant that the gameplay changes no longer felt new by the time the new Season started.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

On top of that, Riot devs wanted to align the time in which players are most excited to play with the new changes with the time in which players are allowed to start their Ranked climb.

Overall, the new Preseason schedule is designed to give players a better experience and help them get the most out of the new gameplay changes!

LoL Preseason 2024: What to expect

Here are the main changes that Riot developers have in store for the 2024 League of Legends Preseason update.

Ranked system changes: 3-ranked split structure

In an effort to improve the ranked experience and speed up the ranked climb, Riot Games plans to introduce a three-split ranked structure in 2024. This means that, from Season 14 onward, there will be three ranked resets per year, instead of just one.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Riot Games has acknowledged that the current year-long ranked structure can feel like a real grind, with a long gap until a fresh climb. They also recognise that there is a down period at the end of the year where a lot of players want to play ranked but can't.

The new three-split ranked structure is designed to address these issues. With three ranked resets per year, players will have more opportunities to climb the ladder and earn ranked rewards. Additionally, the shorter split lengths should make each split more impactful and exciting.

Item system changes: Removal of Mythic Items

As mentioned earlier this year in the "Preseason & Ranked Changes | Dev Update", it was announced that Mythic items are set to be removed from the game.

In an effort to diversify builds, Riot Games introduced the Mythic items system in 2021. However, this addition to the item hierarchy had an unintended consequence: it streamlined builds and subsequently stifled creativity.

Riot devs acknowledge that the Mythic item system does not align with their desired direction for League. The current state of the game could greatly benefit from this item overhaul, potentially introducing a much-needed sense of build diversity to the game.

Terrain adjustments and changes to map objectives

Riot devs also plan to make significant changes to the terrain of Summoner’s Rift in Preseason 2024, with the promise to revitalise and improve the overall gameplay experience. These map changes include:

New jungle paths

Removal of Baron pit

Wider river

and more

Here is a comprehensive video by Rival detailing all Summoner's Rift map changes for Preseason 2024:

That was everything we know about the upcoming League of Legends Preseason 2024 update. Stay tuned as we continue to update this article with the latest details when they become available!

