All LoL Preseason 2024 Map Changes

As LoL Preseason 2024 approaches, eagle-eyed League of Legends fans have observed that Riot VFX artists are dropping hints about the anticipated Season 14 terrain and map changes for Summoner's Rift. These clues are embedded in their recordings of visual effects for new skins, specifically captured in areas of the map that have undergone modifications.

While the exhilarating 2023 League of Legends World Championship reaches its electrifying conclusion and the dreamy boyband HEARTSTEEL bursts onto the global music scene with their record-breaking debut single "PARANOIA", players eagerly await the surprises that Season 14 holds.

These upcoming terrain and map changes are poised to revolutionise the game, so without further delay, let's delve into the speculated modifications coming to Summoner's Rift!

All LoL Preseason 2024 terrain and map changes

Riot developers have unveiled plans to make substantial adjustments to the terrain of Summoner's Rift in Season 14. This is particularly exciting news considering that the map has not undergone any significant changes since it was redrawn in 2014, aside from the addition of Elemental Drakes.

These upcoming changes were subtly hinted at in a Coven Ward video posted by a Riot VFX artist to showcase sound effects, as well as in HEARTSTEEL Kayn’s skin spotlight.

These map changes are designed to revitalise and breathe new life into the game, and they include the following:

Midlane river widened

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: @SkinSpotlights

Midlane path to blue buff removed

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: @SkinSpotlights

Space added around the midlane tier 1 turret

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: @SkinSpotlights

Reshaped wall next to top lane's tribush, removing the leftmost entrance to top lane

Baron pit replaced by wide-open field

click to enlarge + 4

Since Summoner's Rift is loosely mirrored, players can expect similar adjustments to the Dragon pit and the tri-bush wall near bot lane.

These changes are anticipated to have a massive impact on the game's flow, influencing jungle pathing, ganking strategies, map traversal, objective control, and lane positioning. Additionally, they may help alleviate long-standing debates about the significance of side selection by balancing the amount of space and paths on both sides of the map.

It is crucial to note that all the changes mentioned above are still under development and may be subject to adjustments before Season 14's official launch!

LoL Preseason 2024 highlights

While most Preseason changes are still shrouded in mystery, Riot devs have given hints throughout the year of what they've been working on. Here are some changes that players can expect to come to fruition when the new season rolls around:

Three-split ranked structure: January, May, and September 2024.

Removal of Mythic Items

Significant map and terrain changes: New jungle paths Removal of Baron pit Wider river entrance and more



LoL Preseason 2024 release date

League of Legends Preseason 2024 will kick off on 20 November 2023 in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), LoL’s test server. The anticipated release date for these gameplay changes on live servers is 9 January 2024, which also marks the start of the first split of 2024.

Meanwhile, players can continue on their current ranked journey until 3 January 2024.

