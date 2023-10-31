LoL 13.22 Early Patch Notes: Mage attack speed buffs, Janna revamp, and more

As the thrilling 2023 League of Legends World Championship unfolds and the dreamy boyband "HEARTSTEEL" takes the global music scene by storm with their hit song “PARANOIA" Patch 13.22 emerges on the horizon, heralding further changes to League of Legends. It's evident that Riot developers are continuing their experimental approach leading up to the 2024 preseason.

According to Riot's lead gameplay designer, Riot Phroxzon, Patch 13.22 is focused on increasing the attack speed of mages. This change is warmly welcomed, as mages have faced challenges when it comes to incorporating auto-attacks into their abilities. This adjustment will also facilitate last-hitting minions, allowing players to stay relevant without the need to rely on the Attack Speed rune shard.

In addition, a slew of champion nerfs is poised to hit the Rift, with many reverting decisions from previous patches. Notably, Janna is slated for significant adjustments to her kit, along with Brand and Seraphine.

When will LoL Patch 13.22 go live?

According to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 13.22 is expected to go live on 8 November 2023. It will first be available on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST, and then gradually roll out to other servers throughout the day, with the following key timings:

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.22 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 13.22 early patch notes

You can find below a list of early patch notes for the 13.21 patch update.

Mage Attack Speed buffs

Riot has observed that Mages have been opting for the Attack Speed rune shard to mitigate their slow attack frames, which Riot Phroxzon notes have 'become pretty outdated over time and are an unnecessary barrier of entry to their satisfaction'. Therefore, players can anticipate an increase in the attack speed of Mages.

However, Riot developers are aware of the need to exercise caution in not excessively buffing ranged champions, particularly in matchups against melee champions during the early game.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Champion adjustments

Brand

Adjustments incoming...

Seraphine

Adjustments incoming...

Janna mini-rework

Riot devs think that Janna was more satisfying to play when she was more focused on using her W ability, had a longer attack range, and was faster. So, they are reverting some of the recent changes to Janna and moving her back in that direction.

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 84 >>> 90

Base mana increased: 350 >>> 360

Mana growth reduced: 64 >>> 50

Base AD reduced: 52 >>> 47

AD growth reduced: 3 >>> 2.5

Armour growth reduced: 5 >>> 4.5

Attack range increased: 500 >>> 550

Attack windup reduced: 22% >>> 20%

Passive: Tailwind

No longer grants movement speed toward allied champs (still gives allies 6% movement speed towards Janna)

Now deals 20% – 35% bonus movement speed (1/6/11/16) magic damage on basic attacks and W

Q: Howling Gale

Minimum damage changed: 60 – 160(+35% AP) >>> 55 – 195(+50%)

Cooldown increased: 12 >>> 14 seconds

Mana cost increased: 60 – 100 >>> 90 – 110

W: Zephyr

Movement speed bonus is no longer lost when on cooldown

Cooldown reduced: 12 seconds flat >>> 8 – 6 seconds

Mana cost reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 75

Base damage reduced: 80 – 200 >>> 55 – 195

Slow duration reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds

E: Eye of the Storm

No longer gains bonus heal or shield power upon applying movement impairments to enemy champions

Now refunds 20% cooldown upon applying movement impairments to enemy champions

No longer decays

Duration reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Base shield increased: 75 – 175 >>> 80 – 220

Cooldown increased: 15 – 9 seconds >>> 16 – 12 seconds

Mana cost reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90

Champion buffs

Dr. Mundo

Rammus

Champion nerfs

Briar

Graves

Kassadin

Nilah

Senna

Tahm Kench

Ziggs

That's the early patch notes for League of Legends patch 13.22. We will update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!