This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

LoL Patch 14.11 is on the horizon and it will bring some massive changes to Summoner's Rift. A plethora of champions will be either buffed or nerfed, many items will be adjusted, and even the Lane Swaps tactic will be impacted.

Riot Games' goal is to keep the game balanced, and not only in Summoner's Rift, as Arena and ARAM will also receive some changes.

LoL Patch 14.11 will go live on Thursday 30 May, and here are the release times for the different regions:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM BST (EUW)

3 AM CEST (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

Patch 14.11 Expected Champion Changes

According to the LoL 14.11 Patch Preview, we are going to have some significant champion changes. 11 champions will get buffed while six will be struck by the Nerf hammer.

The champions that will get buffed are the following:

Draven

Gangplank

Gnar

Kha'Zik

Lulu

Master Yi

Nami

Nasus

Pantheon

Singed

Smolder

These champions have been underperforming as of late, some were hit by massive nerfs in previous patches, while others have been in a weak state for quite some time.

Smolder is the best example of that, as the dragon went from being one of the strongest ADCs in the game, to almost unplayable after a huge nerf in Patch 14.6. So Riot Games is trying to find a balance for the Fiery Fledgling Smolder.

When it comes to the Nerf hammer, it will strike the following champions:

Hwei

Irelia

Jinx

Karthus

Mordekaiser

Taliyah

All of the champions in this list have dominated the Summoner's Rift recently, with Karthus, and Jinx, having over 52% win rate.

Hwei has also been performing admirably, now that players finally got a hang of his ability kit he has dominated the mid-lane.

Taliyah has managed to dominate both casual and pro-play, with her ability to impact side lanes making her one of the best mid-lane champions in the meta. Apart from that, she can also be played in the jungle and is quite effective in that role, so nerfing her was a very easy decision.

Some champions will also be slightly adjusted, and they are:

Ornn

Caitlyn

K'Sante

Patch 14.11 Excepted System Changes

As mentioned above, some items and runes will also undergo significant changes. These changes come after a massive item overhaul in Patch 14.10.

The following items and runes will be buffed:

Absorb Life

Cut Down

Immortal Shieldbow

Statikk Shiv

The Statikk Shiv change introduced in Patch 14.10 wasn't good. The item has a bad build path, bad stats, and an awful passive. It's currently one of the least picked items, and for good reasons.

So it's great to see the item is getting a buff, even if we don't know exactly what will be changed yet.

Here are the items that will receive a Nerf:

Infinity Edge

With the latest item changes, Infinity Edge has become one of the strongest items in the game and the go-to item for ADCs. The item now provides too much Critical Strike Damage, so we expect Riot Games to nerf that stat.

The following items will be adjusted:

Essence Reaver

The Collector

Essence Reaver isn't picked often, and players are opting for other items. Riot Games wants to make Essence Reaver viable, so the item will undergo some adjustments. The Collector will also receive some changes.

This is just a preview of Patch 14.11, so many things can still change until the official patch notes are released.

We will update this article with any new information about Patch 14.11, so make sure to bookmark it.

How to Get Victorious Kog'Maw and Sona | Can You Cleanse Skarner Ult? | Lee Sin ASU | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.