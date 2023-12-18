Check out how we ranked all the Victorious skins!

Another League of Legends season has ended, and as a reward for their hard work, players who climbed up the ladder and earned higher ranks will receive a Victorious skin.

These special skins are given to players who participated in ranked play and were previously only awarded to those who achieved Gold or higher ranks. The skins feature regal colours of blue, gold, and silver, representing the three shades of victory.

So, let's go down memory lane, and take a look at all the LoL Victorious skins, as well as ranking them.

Ranking each Victorious skin in League of Legends

Many consider these skins rare since they are unavailable in the store and can only be obtained as end-of-season rewards. Once you miss the release of a Victorious skin, you won't have another chance to get it again (unless you're Ekko and can use Chronobreak in real life).

According to an official blog post, Riot selects and offers Victorious skins to champions based on their impact on competitive play each year. There are currently 14 Victorious skins, dating back to 2011.

Here is our ranking of the Victorious skins from worst to best.

14. Victorious Jarvan IV (2011)

The first-ever Victorious skin was released in 2011, and it was Victorious Jarvan IV. The prince of Demacia is all geared up for battle, donning shiny silver armour instead of his usual golden outfit.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Jarvan IV

Although there aren't many changes to the particle effects in this skin, owning it is a testament to your loyalty towards LoL and deserves a bragging right. So, if you own this skin, you should take pride in playing the game for so long.

13. Victorious Tryndamere (2023)

It seems that Victorious Tryndamere is not as impressive as the previous skins in the lineup. The only feature that represents the victorious theme is his cursed blade, which displays a striking purple-white gradient.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Tryndamere

Please note that this is just a preliminary look, and there may be some changes to Victorious Tryndamere before it is officially released in February 2024 with patch 14.4.

12. Victorious Janna (2012)

Janna appears stunning in her Victorious skin, looking ready for battle. Her Victorious skin is a refreshing change from her other forms and gives her an even more astonishing look than usual.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Janna

The most notable aspect of this look is her staff, which features a large blue crystal, perhaps inspired by the blue side's Nexus. Janna also looks ready for battle in this skin.

11. Victorious Aatrox (2019)

Aatrox mains typically envision a darker and more edgy concept for their favourite champion. However, the Victorious skin for Aatrox departs from this idea.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Aatrox

Victorious Aatrox has an angelic appearance with a pair of white wings and a lighter version of his Darkin Blade. However, The Darkin Blade of Shurima is still a terrifying opponent to go against in Summoner's Rift

10. Victorious Blitzcrank (2021)

For the Victorious Blitzcrank skin, Riot Games used a colour palette that matched the champion's steampunk aesthetic.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Blitzcrank

The designers toned down the vividness of blue, gold, and silver colours in 2021. It's one of the best Blitzcrank skins in LoL.

9. Victorious Sivir (2015)

Sivir, originally having pure black hair, dyed her mane a light brown colour to match her colour scheme for her Victorious form. Her jewelled cross blade now includes added wreath details, which is a symbol of triumph among the Greeks.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Sivir

When Sivir activates her ultimate ability, On the Hunt, she is enclosed in a beautiful gale of wind with gold and blue effects. This skin is extremely popular, even among pro players.

8. Victorious Elise (2013)

The spider queen Elise looks stunning in her Victorious skin splash art! She dons a full silver armor which gives her the ultimate war look.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Elise

Her black and red attire is matched with a crystal quartz abdomen and golden tips on her legs, which are prominently showcased in her spider form.

7. Victorious Maokai (2016)

Riot has honoured Maokai by embellishing him with a huge golden wreath that beautifully stands out against his deep blue robe.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Maokai

Additionally, Maokai's saplings have been given tiny shawls that assist him during his recall animation. They take out a huge leaf hand fan to fan him like a king.

6. Victorious Anivia (2023)

Riot Games has introduced a new reward system for players of all skill levels in their latest update. In this system, players will be rewarded with a Victorious skin in a chroma that exactly matches their final ranking in Split 1, regardless of whether they are an Iron or Challenger player.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Anivia

The champion that has been chosen for this skin is Anivia.

5. Victorious Morgana (2014)

After receiving a major update for champions in 2013, Riot had to rework Morgana's skins.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Morgana

The 2019 version of her Victorious skin features purple wings instead of the royal blue colour in the 2014 version.

4. Victorious Graves (2017)

The Victorious Graves skin was the first in League of Legends to introduce Chroma colours. Players who achieved high ranks in both Flex and Solo queues were rewarded with this skin's chromas.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Graves

Despite his simple appearance, Victorious Graves has impressive particle effects, especially the smoke effects after casting his End of the Line ability. In addition, his recall animation features dozens of red rose petals falling on him as he strikes a pose, making him look like the best mercenary on the Rift.

3. Victorious Orianna (2018)

Orianna’s appearance has a striking effect on players, especially with her short crystallized hair and golden wreath crowns lining her skirt. During her recall animation, Orianna showcases how to celebrate the end of a competitive season in style.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Orianna

She summons a flight of stairs, throws party confetti everywhere, and has her ball assistant take photos of her celebration. It's a great way to end a season on a high note!

2. Victorious Sejuani (2022)

The release of Victorious Sejuani in the 2022 season did not disappoint fans of Riot. The skin looked majestic with the fury of the north dressed in golden body armour encrusted with jewels.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Sejuani

The multicoloured particle effects of the skin, especially when her ultimate ability, Glacial Prison, is used, are stunning. Sejuani mains, as well as Gold to Challenger players, will be delighted with this skin's prismatic visuals, from throwing her bola to landing her frost storm.

1. Victorious Lucian (2020)

Players who achieved Gold rank or higher in 2020 were rewarded with a special skin for Lucian, called Victorious Lucian. This skin is considered by many to be the best Victorious skin available to date.

Victorious Lucian is dressed in gold, black, and royal blue colours, and he carries a pair of shining relic pistols. This skin has a lot of special effects, and when he uses his ultimate ability, The Culling, he unleashes a burst of iridescent effects that are perfect for fans of holographic visuals.

click to enlarge + 14 Victorious Lucian

Although it may look like Lucian's recall animation is a reference to the plot of Avengers: Infinity War and End Game, it's actually a nod to his five other Chromas. During the recall animation, Lucian summons six different coloured crystals that represent his Chromas.

We hope you liked our ranking of every Victorious skin in League of Legends.

