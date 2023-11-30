The immensely popular MOBA, League of Legends, is constantly evolving, and competitive fans have much to look forward to as the dawn of Season 14’s ranked season approaches.

This preseason will see Riot developers experiment with major gameplay changes, such as sweeping terrain adjustments, map objective changes, and item overhauls. At the same time, Riot plans to revamp several major systems within the game, including the introduction of a three-split ranked structure to speed up the ranked climb.

Without further delay, let's delve into when players can embark on their ranked journey in League of Legends Season 14!

When does the LoL Season 14 ranked season start?

The anticipated start date for the first split of LoL Season 14's ranked season is 9 January 2024, which coincides with the rollout of the Preseason 2024 gameplay changes on live servers. Meanwhile, players can continue on their current ranked journey until 3 January 2024.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 has already kicked off on 20 November 2023 in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), LoL’s test server.

Riot Games has decided to start Preseason 2024 later this year in order to give players more time to test and learn the new gameplay changes before they are released to the live server. In previous years, Preseason started in early October, which meant that the gameplay changes no longer felt new by the time the new Season started.

On top of that, Riot devs wanted to align the time in which players are most excited to play with the new changes with the time in which players are allowed to start their Ranked climb.

LoL Season 14 three-split ranked structure overview

In an effort to improve the ranked experience and speed up the ranked climb, Riot Games plans to introduce a three-split ranked structure in 2024: January, May, and September 2024. This means that, from Season 14 onward, there will be three ranked resets per year, instead of just one.

Riot Games has acknowledged that the current year-long ranked structure can feel like a real grind, with a long gap until a fresh climb. They also recognise that there is a down period at the end of the year where a lot of players want to play ranked but can't.

Another benefit of the new three-split ranked structure is that players will have the opportunity to earn three ranked skins each year. This is a great way for players to show off their grind for Gold rank and collect shiny Victorious skins!

