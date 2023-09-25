Should You Pull for Neuvillette or Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

The legendary launch of Fontaine is poised to advance into its second update with Version 4.1, bringing the much-anticipated banner debuts of Neuvillette and Wriothesley to Genshin Impact. It is no secret that Gacha is the lifeblood of Genshin's ecosystem. However, due to the nature of the game's pity system and the elusiveness of Primogems, not everyone can successfully recruit the characters they desire, especially when they are placed back-to-back in the same update.

In this case, two highly anticipated characters will receive their very first banners: Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst). Neuvillette will be featured in Phase 1 of Version 4.1, while Wriothesley will be featured in Phase 2.

Both characters are expected to be powerful on-field DPS units, each with their own unique playstyles. We will delve into each unit's best attributes and shortcomings and compare them to help you make an informed decision on who to pull for!

Should you pull for Neuvillette?

Neuvillette serves as the Chief Justice, or Iudex, of Fontaine. In court, he keeps the Hydro Archon Furina’s flamboyancy in check. Although he is quite reticent and struggles to comprehend human emotions, he is also depicted to be very sentimental at times and is prone to pensive rumination by the shore.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

In the recent Genshin Impact narrative developments introduced by the Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette astonished everyone by swiftly incapacitating the Fatui Harbinger, Childe, with a single resounding blow on the grand stage of the Opera Epiclese. Neuvillette’s incredible power is directly mirrored in his ability kit, giving players the ability to unleash devastating Hydro attacks.

Neuvillette is a ranged 5-star Hydro Catalyst user that scales with HP and works best as an on-field Hydro DPS unit.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

His gameplay revolves around his Charged Attack, termed Equitable Judgement, which can be charged by collecting Sourcewater Droplets to form a Seal of Arbitration. Sourcewater Droplets are generated by his Elemental Skill and Burst. To many, his Charged Attack resembles the iconic Kamehameha from Dragon Ball, allowing Neuvillette to unleash a powerful torrent of Hydro in a straight line in front of him, at the cost of his HP.

Strengths

Excellent self-sustain and reliability: Neuvillette generates Sourcewater Droplets to charge his Seal and unleash Equitable Judgement, dealing significant Hydro DMG. Equitable Judgement also lowers Neuvillette’s HP, which can be restored by collecting more Droplets, further charging his Seal

Strong on-field damage with consistent Hydro application

Charged Attack is incredibly powerful (and looks awesome!)

Weaknesses

Periods of downtime while waiting for Sourcewater Droplets to be generated

Heavy reliance on Sourcewater Droplets for sustained damage

Should you pull for Wriothesley?

Unlike Neuvillette, Wriothesley has yet to debut in the Fontaine storyline. Wriothesley oversees the Fortress of Meropide, which is Fontaine’s elaborate underground prison, often termed the place “where exiles gather”. It was revealed that Wriothesley was once an underground boxer before attaining the title of “Duke”.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Callas, the former President of the Spina di Rosula, has noted that Wriothesley is "far more worldly" than he appears. It seems that their meeting dispelled any prior doubts regarding the "Duke" title being merely superficial.

Sporting substantial boxing gloves, it comes as no surprise that Wriothesley's gameplay centres around hand-to-hand combat. The 4.1 Livestream has shared his full ability kit, and players are excited to find out that his playstyle is reminiscent of Heizou’s, albeit with a more pronounced boxer-like flair. But perhaps what's got players scrambling for Primogems is this endearing detail that fans have discovered in his character design

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Wriothesley is an upcoming melee 5-star Cryo Catalyst character that scales with ATK. His playstyle will be centred around infusing Cryo into his basic attacks, allowing you to punch your opponents to the curb with an icy blast!

Strengths

Normal Attack combo won't be cancelled after sprinting, allowing you to continue the Basic Attack chain even after moving

Unique boxer fighting style

Quick Cryo application means he can fit easily into powerful Freeze or Melt teams

Weaknesses

Close-ranged combat makes him inherently more vulnerable, especially when he has to sacrifice HP for DMG

Single-target gameplay

Should you pull for Neuvillette or Wriothesley?

Ultimately, your decision between Neuvillette and Wriothesley in the Genshin Impact 4.1 banners should hinge on the gaps in your current roster and your preferred playstyle. Choose Neuvillette if you're invested in the current Hydro-heavy meta and need a strong on-field Hydro DPS dealer, and Wriothesley if you lack a powerful Cryo main DPS and enjoy close-combat playstyles.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

We recommend Neuvillette over Wriothesley simply because Hydro is one of the most powerful elements in the current meta, and Neuvillette's kit and self-sustainability allow for more room for error.

However, It's important to keep in mind that the game's meta can shift frequently, favouring one character over the other at different times. We firmly believe that you should prioritise rolling for the character you personally enjoy playing or simply have a stronger liking for, regardless of the prevailing meta. Your enjoyment and satisfaction with the characters you use should take precedence.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Additionally, no Genshin character is a must-have. If you're not particularly interested in Neuvillette or Wriothesley, you might want to consider saving your precious Primogems for the upcoming Fontaine character banners, such as Furina, whose full kit has recently been leaked!

Neuvillette and Wriothesley release dates

Neuvillette's banner will be released on 27 September 2023, during Phase 1 of Version 4.1. Phase 2 will begin three weeks later, so players can recruit Wriothesley on 18 November 2023.

