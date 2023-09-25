Genshin Impact Furina Full Kit Leaked: Elemental Skill, Burst, and Constellations

The full ability kit of the flamboyant Hydro Archon, Furina, has been leaked! Furina has sent Genshin Impact players on a Primogem-hunting frenzy since her bombastic debut in the Fontaine Archon Quest, further fueled by a credible leaker who shared her stunning splash art.

The long-awaited Fontaine expansion has finally arrived, bringing forth a fresh roster of characters with exciting ability kits. Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Furina stands out with unique gameplay that mirrors her dual nature, allowing her to wield both Ousia and Pneuma.

Given her status as the Hydro Archon, it's no surprise that Furina’s abilities will revolutionise the meta. The Fontiane cycle not only heralds a new era of underwater exploration in Genshin Impact but also promises to keep players on their toes with an array of new characters worth keeping an eye out for. Here's a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know about Furina's kit!

Genshin Impact Furina kit and abilities explained

Based on the leaks, Furina’s kit stands out as one of the most unique in Genshin Impact, heavily focused on HP modulation. She has the ability to drain HP from other characters to amplify her damage. It appears that she is best employed as an HP-scaling Sub-DPS and buffer unit who can heal in a pinch.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Seamlessly incorporating the new mechanics introduced in Fontaine, Furina switches her Arkhe alignment with each Charged Attack.

If she uses Ousia, her Elemental skill enables her to summon three little creatures to assist her in battle. They will attack the player's current target and drain HP from every character above 50% HP. Their damage is increased based on how many characters they sap HP from.

When using Pneuma, her Elemental Skill summons other little creatures that heal the active character.

Furina’s Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates a zone in which every character enters a “special state”, termed Universal Revelry. During this state, changes in their HP will be recorded. Each 1% HP change awards a point, referred to as a Fanfare, that increases the team's DMG bonus percentage and incoming healing bonus percentage.

Genshin Impact Furina full kit leaked

Furina is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword character. She holds a unique set of abilities that will allow you to wash your enemies away with ease!

You can find all the nitty-gritty details of Furina’s leaked kit below!

Furina Basic Attacks

Soloist's Solicitation

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes

: Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a solo dance, dealing Physical DMG to nearby opponents and changing her Arkhe alignment If Salon Members or Singers of the Streams summoned by her Elemental Skill "Salon Solitaires" are present, their lineup will switch in response

: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a solo dance, dealing Physical DMG to nearby opponents and Arkhe: Seats Sacred and Secular - At intervals, when Furina's Normal Attacks hit, a Surging Blade or a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro DMG based on her current alignment When Furina takes the field, her starting Arkhe will be Ouia .

- At intervals, when Furina's Normal Attacks hit, a Surging Blade or a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro DMG based on her current alignment

Furina Elemental Skill

Salon Solitaire

Invites the guests of the Salon Solitaire to come forth and abet in Furina's performance. Will summon either the Salon Members or the Singers of the Streams based on Furina's current Arkhe alignment.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Ousia

Foaming bubbles like celebrants shall dance, dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP and summoning 3 Salon Members: the Ball Octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, the Bubbly Seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the Armored Crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta.

They will attack nearby opponents at intervals, prioritising the target of the active character, dealing Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP. When they attack, if character(s) with more than 50% HP are nearby, the Members will consume these character(s) HP and increase their current attack's power based on the number of characters who have "offered" HP this way.

If the characters who have had HP consumed are 1/2/3/4 (or more), the Members' attacks will deal 110%/120%/130%/140% of their original DMG.

Pneuma

Summons the Singers of the Streams, who will heal nearby active character(s) based on Furina's Max HP at intervals.

The Salon Members and Singers of the Streams share a duration, and when Furina uses her Charged Attack to change the guest type, the new guests will inherit the initial duration.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Furina Elemental Burst

Let the People Rejoice

Rouses the impulse to revel, creating a stage of foam that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP and cause all party members to enter the Universal Revelry state: During this time, when nearby party members' HP increases or decreases, they will grant Furina 1 Fanfare point based on the percentage by which their Max HP changed.

At the same time, Furina will increase the DMG dealt and Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby party members based on the amount of Fanfare she has. When the duration ends, Furina's Fanfare points will be cleared.

Furina Constellations

1. "Like a Recalcitrant Bird, Love is Deaf to Pleading"

When using Let the People Rejoice, Furina will gain 150 Fanfare. Additionally, Furina's Fanfare limit is increased by 150.

2. "A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water"

When using the Elemental Skill "Salon Solitaire," Furina gains "Center of Attention" for 10s.

Throughout the duration, Furina's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks are converted into Hydro DMG which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. DMG is also increased by an amount equivalent to 15% of Furina's max HP. Throughout the duration, Furina's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will cause different effects up to every 0.1s after hitting opponents depending on her current Arkhe alignment:

Arkhe: Ousia Every 1s, all nearby characters in the party will be healed by 3% of Furina's max HP. 2.5s duration

Arkhe: Pneuma This Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack ground impact DMG will be further increased by an amount equivalent to 15% of Furina's max HP When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party will consume 1% of their max HP



During the duration of each instance of "Center of Attention," the above effects can be triggered up to 7 times. "Center of Attention" will end when its effects have triggered 7 times or when the duration expires.

3. "My Secrets I Hide, Unknown to All"

Increases the Level of Salon Solitaire by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

4. "They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not!"

When the Salon Members from Salon Solitaire hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character, Furina will restore 4 Energy. This effect triggers once every 5s.

5. "His Name I Now Know, It Is...!"

Increases the Level of Let the People Rejoice by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

6. "Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love!"

While Let the People Rejoice lasts, Furina's Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters' HP is increased by 200%. Each point of Fanfare above the limit will increase Furina's Max HP by 0.4%. Her maximum Max HP increase is 140%.

Furina release date

Typically, Archons are introduced in the version following the release of their associated nation. In Raiden Shogun and Zhongli’s case, they were released one version following the launch of Inazuma and Liyue, respectively. Meanwhile, Nahida debuted two versions after the introduction of Sumeru.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

Following this pattern, it is probable that Focalors will not be released in Version 4.0 but rather in subsequent versions.

It was leaked recently by Uncle YC, that Furina will receive her first banner in Version 4.2, which is set to release on 8 November 2023.

Interested in learning more about the Hydro Archon? We've got you covered, find out about her release date, lore, voice actors, and more in our Furina guide here.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming update in Version 4.1 Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect, and Genshin Impact "Waterborne Poetry" guide.

On top of that, the banners for 4.2, 4.3, and onwards have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.