Genshin Impact players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Wriothesley, the rugged Administrator and prison warden of Fontaine. A credible leaker has shared his full ability kit, and players are excited to find out how best to capitalise on his "punchy" gameplay. But perhaps what's got players scrambling for Primogems is this endearing detail that fans have discovered in his character design

In this guide, we'll dive into the best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions to help you maximise the potential of the "silent and rugged" warden of Fontaine, so you can punch your opponents to the curb with ease.

Wriothesley will receive his first Genshin Impact banner in the much-anticipated Version 4.1 update, with more information about the upcoming Fontaine expansion to be revealed in the 4.1 Livestream! To welcome his arrival, we have also prepared a Wriothesley pre-farming guide, and full ability kit overview.

Who is Wriothesley?

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst user who scales off of ATK, and works best as an on-field Cryo DPS unit. Notably, his DMG increases when his current HP increases or decreases.

While Chief Justice Neuvillette has already made an appearance in the recent narrative developments within the 4.0 Fontaine Archon Quest, Wriothesley will make his in-game debut in Version 4.1.

Presently, Wriothesley works as an Administrator and prison warden at the Fortress of Meropide. The wolf symbols and distinct red elements of his attire suggest that he may be affiliated with a noble family or organisation that adopts the wolf as its emblem. He is often referred to as "Lord" or "Duke" in the little official information we have on his character.

Callas, the former President of the Spina di Rosula, has noted that Wriothesley is "far more worldly" than he appears. It seems that their meeting dispelled any prior doubts regarding the "Duke" title being merely superficial.

Best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley uses a Catalyst, and from his kit, he seems like every other main DPS Catalyst unit. Currently, there are quite a few weapons that work great on him. Here is the list of the best Catalysts for Wriothesley:

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-star Cashflow Supervision CRIT Rate ATK is increased by 24%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 28% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 24% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 16%. 5-star Tulaytullah's Remembrance CRIT Rate Normal Attack SPD is increased by 20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 9.6% every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 19.2%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 96%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs. 4-star Flowing Purity ATK When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 16% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond Of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 4% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 24%. This effect lasts 15s. 4-star The Widsith CRIT DMG When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 120%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 96%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 480.

Wriothesley’s best in-slot weapon is his signature weapon, Cashflow Supervision, which offers ATK% and Charged Attack DMG bonus on top of the large base attack, CRIT states, Attack Speed and Normal Attack Damage. In terms of F2P options, Flowing Purity will be your best choice. It can grant tons of Attack and Elemental DMG Bonus with a passive effect that Wriothesley can easily proc since he can consistently heal himself.

Best artifacts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Next up are artifact sets. Based on his role as an on-field main DPS as well as his Talent passive. These are the best artifacts to bring his power to the max:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Normal ATK DPS Marechaussee Hunter 2-Piece Bonus Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%. 4-Piece Bonus When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks. Sands: ATK% - Goblet: Cryo DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Cryo Main DPS Nymph's Dream 2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15% 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently. Sands: ATK% - Goblet: Cryo DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Again, you want to capitalise on Wriothesley’s ATK scaling to maximise his potential. As such, the main stats for his artifacts should be as follows:

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Cryo DMG

: Cryo DMG Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Energy Recharge is good as a substat, along with CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate.

Best team comps for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley has great synergy with these support units: Kazuha and Bennet, who are able to boost his power to the next level. Use these characters in either Freeze or Melt teams to breeze through your battles with ease!

Freeze Team Melt team Wriothesley Wriothesley Shenhe/Yelan Bennet Xingqiu Xiangling/Thoma Kazuha/Layla Kazuha/Nahida

