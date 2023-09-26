The Ascension and Talent materials for Furina, the flamboyant Hydro Archon, have been leaked! With her first Genshin Impact banner set to debut in Version 4.2, Furina's extravagant entrance in the Fontaine Archon Quest, accompanied by leaks that reveal her stunning splash art and unique ability kit, has only propelled her popularity to even greater heights.

Out of the 18 new Fontaine characters, Furina distinguishes herself with gameplay that mirrors her dual nature, allowing her to harness both Ousia and Pneuma. Given her status as the Hydro Archon, it's no surprise that Furina’s abilities will revolutionise the meta.

For those eager to start gathering her Ascension and Talent Materials in anticipation of her banner release, look no further. Our comprehensive Furina pre-farming guide has got you covered!

Furina release date

As per leaks from reliable Genshin Impact sources, Furina is slated to be an incredibly versatile unit, a 5-star Hydro Sword Sub-DPS/Buffer/Healer capable of both on-field and off-field play, tailored to suit your preferred playstyle.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

You’ll get the chance to invite the Hydro Archon, Furina, into your roster in Version 4.2. If there are no unprecedented deals, Version 4.2 should be released on 8 November 2023.

Furina Ascension materials

Unfortunately, some of Furina’s materials are locked behind the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update. But don't worry, there's still plenty of other materials you can get a head start on!

Varunada Lazurite

As is customary for the Hydro units of Genshin Impact, Furina requires Varunada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Varunada Lazurite crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Rhodeia of Loch and the Hydro Hypostatsos. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Hydro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Blank Varunada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact

In order to fully ascend Furina, you will need to farm the following:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunks x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Whopperflower drops

Interestingly, Furina requires drops from Whopperflowers for Ascension. Perhaps because they both put on an act and pretend to be something they are not. Whopperflowers are a common enemy found throughout Teyvat, spanning Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. They have a knack for mimicking the appearance of other plants, such as Sweet Flowers, Small Lamp Grass, and even Mint.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

In each region, you'll frequently encounter Whopperflowers in specific locations: Galesong Hill in Mondstadt, Minlin in Liyue, Seirai Island in Inazuma, and Vanarana in Sumeru.

To reach level 90 with Furina, make sure to accrue the following:

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x30

Energy Nectar x36

New 4.2 boss drop

This azure crystal is a material obtained from an unreleased boss. It shares similarities with the forging material, Crystal Chunk, featuring a turquoise hue and a textured, spiked surface.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Leaked by Mero

This new boss will make its debut in the Version 4.2 update.

In order to fully ascend Furina, you will need to acquire 46 of these crystals.

Blue flower

Resembling a dewdrop, this blue flower is the local speciality used for Furina's Ascension. Currently, you won't come across any of these flowers in the accessible areas of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Mero & Blednaya

It is highly likely that these flowers will become harvestable in the 4.2 update.

To fully ascend Furina, you'll need to gather 168 of these blue dewdrop flowers.

Furina Talent materials

Again, Whopperflower drops must be obtained to raise Furina’s Talent levels. To level Furina Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Whopperflower Nectar x6

Shimmering Nectar x22

Energy Nectar x31

Pale Forgotten Glory: Justice Series

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Jusice Talent Book for Furina. Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Salacia Plain.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Justice Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To max Furina’s Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Books:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guides to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Trounce Domain: Unknown

Furina’s Trounce Domain boss drop remains undisclosed. We will update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Furina!

