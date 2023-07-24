Genshin Impact Aeonblight Drake Boss Guide: Locations, how to beat it, best team comp

The Aeonblight Drake boss in Genshin Impact is a major boss in-game. It's said to be able to resist the elements of Teyvat. While this dragon-shaped combat machine poses a challenging time to beginner and veteran travellers alike, you don't have much to worry about because our guide on the Aeonblight Drake Boss, its locations, how to beat it, and the best team composition will prepare you for the worst.

This boss arrived alongside the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network in the 3.1 version update of Genshin Impact. It resembles a dragon with machine-like features. Moreover, it can fly so this makes it even more challenging to battle.

Aeonblight Drake location

Credit: miHoYo

You can find the Aeonblight Drake in Devantaka Mountain which is south of the Sumeru's Rainforest. You'll come across a time-trial challenge at the cave's entrance which will then lead you to the boss.

Aeonblight Drake attack patterns

In battling the Aeonblight Drake, you must attack it when it's paralysed on-ground or mid-air. It's best to have a Bow user so you can have Charged Shots ready against the weak points of the boss. There are also a couple of attack patterns you should watch out for when fighting against the Aeonblight Drake. We've listed all the attack patterns we know so far:

Ground Attacks

Credit: miHoYo

Thruster Smash

When in direct contact with the boss, the Aeonblight Drake will swing at the player. You can avoid this by moving or dashing to the side.

Charge Attack (ground and air)

For the ground version of the Charge Attack, the boss will suddenly charge towards you when you're at a distance from it. Simply dodge by moving aside. In terms of the air version, the boss will charge at players using its tail, you can dash to the side or move.

Tail Sweep

The tail of the boss will try to sweep you away. You can also use the dash to dodge this.

Air Attacks

Credit: miHoYo

Air Gun

Use your double dash or run to the side to avoid the boss shooting at you from the air.

Machine Gun Volley

A small AoE area is created by the boss and rains down an elemental attack. Make sure to clear the area before the elements rain down.

Homing Missile

A missile is shot at the player. Take note the missile's direction is in a straight line so again, steer clear from its direction.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Aeonblight Drake

Credit: Sun Wei on YouTube Aeonblight Drake weak points

In battling the Aeonblight Drake, you must attack it when it's paralysed on-ground or mid-air. It's best to have a Bow user so you can have Charged Shots ready against the weak points of the boss.

Its weak spots are easy to pinpoint, just aim and shoot at the glowing circles on the Aeonblight Drake's thrusters when it flies.

You can also interrupt the Aeonblight Drake's attacks if it's core is exposed. Aim and shoot at the glowing cores on the head or at the centre of the Aeonblight Drake's body.

Aeonblight Drake best team comp

For your team composition, here are our suggestions on who you should add to your party when taking on this boss:

Yoimiya - Pyro DPS She's a good Pyro DPS who can produce a lot of damage for single enemies and target enemy weak points

- Pyro DPS Tighnari - Dendro DPS Another DPS who can deal huge damage and can target weak spots of the enemy

- Dendro DPS Tartaglia - Hydro DPS Well-balanced unit, Tartaglia can use both melee and ranged attacks while still aiming at enemy weak points

- Hydro DPS Fischl - Electro Sub DPS Fischl can provide a secondary DPS and Support by adding damage against enemy weak points

- Electro Sub DPS Diona - Cryo Support As a support, Diona can provide healing and shields to your party

- Cryo Support Zhongli - Geo Support Another shield user, Zhongli can protect your team with his skill and Crystallize

- Geo Support

Aeonblight Drake drop rewards

For the rewards you can reap from battling the Aeonblight Drake, we've listed them here below:

Material drops

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Varunada Lazurite Chunk

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

Varunada Lazurite Silver

Shivada Jade Gemstone

Shivada Jade Chunk

Shivada Jade Fragm,ent

Shivada Jade Silder

Perpetual Caliber

Artifact drops

Berserker

The Exile

Lucky Dog

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troup

Prayers to Springtime

Character ascension material

Perpetual Caliber Wanderer, Nilou, Layla



That's pretty much everything you need to know about the Aeonblight Drake Boss in Genshin Impact. For more guides like this, you can browse through our other pieces such as how to unlock the elusive Formation Estate in Genshin Impact and how to unlock the Formation Estate.