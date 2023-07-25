Genshin Impact Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network Boss Guide: Locations, how to beat it, best team comp

Defeating the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) boss in Genshin Impact has proven to be quite a challenge for beginners. To complete this feat, you need to familiarise yourself with the many mechanics of ASIMON, amongst other must-know details.

Below you will find the location of this boss, attack patterns that you can learn and, in turn, understand what makes it tick, and tips and tricks that will help you defeat ASIMON more easily. On top of that, we will recommend the best characters to use for this battle and the rewards you will receive for defeating this boss.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network location

ASIMON is located inside the pyramid in the Dune of Elusion in the Hypostyle Desert in Sumeru. When you get to this pyramid, just find the main entrance and go down the stairs. Inside the pyramid, you will see a hologram. At this point, it is better to be careful because as soon as you approach the hologram, the boss will appear and you need to be ready to fight.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network attack patterns

It is not difficult to learn all its attacks, and below we will provide all the necessary information about each of them:

Zones with Lasers

In the beginning, this boss will constantly create blue zones with a lot of lasers. In fact, these zones are quite easy to avoid, but you need to be careful not to get into one. Once such a zone appears, you will have a few seconds to avoid it.

Drones

The boss will also periodically release drones that rotate and move around the ground. They will try to chase and attack you. Although their speed is usually faster than the player, it is quite easy to avoid them if you start gaining distance as soon as you see them. After a while, these drones will self-destruct.

Laser Cannons

Eventually, the boss uses two cannons and they will aim at you and fire lasers. Like all other objects, they can be destroyed. To avoid their attack, you just need to wait for a while. Before they start attacking, they will start rotating and at this point, so at this moment you need to run away.

Barrier Walls

Another of his attacks will be the release of barrier walls that will consist of hexagons. They will move in your direction and deal damage. To avoid them, you need to react in time and move behind the boss.

Tips and tricks to defeat Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

To make this boss easier to beat, one of the recommendations is to have both Electro and Dendro units in your party. Apply the Quicken reaction while ASIMON is invisible to force it into a paralysed state, removing the core's invisibility.

After that, the boss will be inactive for a while and you will be able to attack it very effectively. Be sure to dole out as much damage as possible at this point. Electro DPS units are vital. At the same time, a character with the Dendro element will also be very useful when paired with Electro, creating a Quicken reaction. It's also a good idea to attack this boss as soon as you get the chance.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network best team comp

A team with both Dendro and Electro units is recommended to defeat ASIMON. And below you will find a list of which characters you should employ:

Yae Miko - Electro DPS

Beidou - Electro DPS

Tighnari - Dendro DPS

Collei - Dendro Support

Dori - Healer

Zhongli - Shielder

Drop rewards

If you're wondering what rewards you can get from this boss, you'll find a list of all the rewards and their amount below:

200 Character EXP

200 Adventure EXP

45 Companionship EXP

6000 Mora

Material drops

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Agnidus Agate Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Artifact drops

Bard's Arrow Feather

Berserker's Rose

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Adventurer's Bandana

Character ascension material

Light Guiding Tetrahedron Dehya, Candace, Faruzan



