Genshin Impact: How to unlock Formation Estate

Formation Estate is one of many one-time domains scattered across Genshin Impact's Teyvat. Hidden within Jakotsu Mine in Inazuma, this particular domain presents a unique challenge for those seeking to unlock its bountiful treasures.

In this comprehensive guide, we will provide you with all the necessary information and steps to help you successfully unlock the Formation Estate.

How to unlock Formation Estate

Formation Estate can be found to the west of Jakotsu Mine, located on Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Formation Estate location

This domain can be unlocked by lighting up the torches that surround the cube mechanism in the middle. However, due to the perpetual rain that engulfs Yashiori Island, it is impossible to light up all the torches in quick succession. To overcome this obstacle, you will need to embark on the Orobashi's Legacy World Quest and complete the first three parts. By doing so, you will bring an end to the relentless lightning storm.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact NPC Kaji's location

To embark on the quest chain, you must first seek out Kaji, an NPC positioned on the eastern side of Fort Fujitou. This first part of the quest revolves around the task of collecting two missing parts and restoring a damaged ward.

The rain will subside once you have accomplished these quests. You can proceed to light the four torches surrounding the cube mechanism. Start with the torch nearest to the cube and continue in a clockwise direction, following the order in which the Seelie floats around.

When the four lanterns are lit, players should activate the cube mechanism in order to gain access to the Formation Estate!

Formation Estate overview

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Formation Estate domain

Location : Jakotsu Mine in Yashiori Island, Inazuma

: Jakotsu Mine in Yashiori Island, Inazuma Adventure Rank : 35

: 35 Recommended Elements: Pyro, Electro, Cryo, Anemo

Formation Estate weaves a compelling narrative, chronicling the life of a respected lieutenant in Inazuma's history and the epic clash between Watatsumi Island's divine entity, Orobashi, and the formidable Raiden Shogun.

The domain's description reads: "This estate once belonged to a lieutenant of Orobashi no Mikoto, until he, the body of his god, and the sky alike were rent open by a flash of lightning."

For players eager to delve into the significance of Watatsumi Island within the broader narrative of Inazuma, completing Formation Estate becomes an essential task.

Formation Estate rewards

Upon entering, you will encounter two Kairagi samurais, armed and ready for combat. After defeating them, there will be subsequent waves of less formidable Treasure Hoarders. You will be offered hefty rewards following the completion of the domain.

Credit: HoYoverse Formation Estate rewards

The rewards for this domain are as follows:

Primogems x40

Adventurer's Experience x500

Electro Sigil x5

Hopeful Heard (Artifact) x 1

Guide to Light x2

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

Mora x30,000

That's it for our Formation Domain guide!

