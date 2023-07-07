In tandem with the torrent of leaks and rumours, HoYoverse has been teasing Genshin Impact fans with thrilling details about the Hydro region of Fontaine in the upcoming 4.0 Update. Alongside the introduction of some of the 18 new characters in their bombshell Fontaine Teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", fans are eagerly awaiting a game-changing mechanic that has us on the edge of our seats: the highly-anticipated diving mechanic!

Players will finally get the opportunity to explore the underwater realms of Teyvat. HoYoverse developers have been hard at work, preparing this brand-new mechanic that will bring Genshin Impact to new heights. Here's an overview of everything we currently know about diving in Fontaine!

How to Dive in Genshin Impact Fontaine

Turns out that the 'diving certificate' mentioned by NPC Vasco in Port Orsmo does exist!

At the end of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program event, HoYoverse treated fans to a surprising short teaser. It featured the Traveller swimming through what appears to be the underwater world of Fontaine. The teaser unveiled rich coral life and showcased new species of fish.

Ever since that tantalising glimpse into the new diving mechanic, Genshin fans have been hungry for more information. The 3.8 Livestream delivered much-needed respite, offering more details and insights into this game-changing feature.

Aether diving in Fontaine

Here are the main takeaways from all the current teasers and leaks regarding the upcoming Fontaine diving mechanic:

It seems that all characters will have only one skill that can be used to attack enemies or "claim" the powers of underwater creatures “ Transoceanic Primordial Waters ”: Occasionally, you may come across clusters of "Transoceanic Primordial Waters" - by interacting with these formations, you can tap into the power of Hydro and unleash attacks “ Heterochromatic Creatures ”: When engaging in combat with specific "Primordial" creatures, you will temporarily harness their powers as your own

You will not have access to Elemental Skills or Bursts while diving

Press your sprint button to swim faster; jump key to rise to the surface

There will be special "rings" underwater that will boost your swimming speed

There won’t be an oxygen limit, but you will expend stamina as you swim, recharge stamina by staying still

Credit: papatronic on Twitter Fontaine “Heterochromatic Creatures”

This new diving mechanic will not only open up a whole new underwater world for players to explore but also bring forth a multitude of fresh and exhilarating gameplay mechanics that players can look forward to!

Credit: xelloskaczor on Reddit Genshin Reddit

These changes to the game are making waves in the Genshin community, creating lots of hype, excitement, speculations, and, of course, memes. Some Genshin fans are very amused by the prospect of emerging out of the waters of Fontaine after a long deep-sea diving session only to drown in a shallow pool in Liyue.

Fontaine 4.0 release date

Credit: HoYoverse Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

These exciting underwater diving mechanics are expected to reignite the game's appeal among both new and returning players alike! Diving will be made available alongside the launch of Fontaine in Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

If there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.0 should be released around 16 August, with its Livestream to take place on either 2 or 3 August.

The Genshin Impact Fontaine Version 4.0 Update is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region release? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and explore the dense lore of the nation of Hydro in our "Deep dive into Fontaine"!