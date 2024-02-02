Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale: How to collect all 3 Carp Spirit Orbs

Where are all the Spirit Orbs?

Looking for the Spirit Orbs in the newly released Genshin Impact Version 4.4 update? The World Quest "An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade" will have you searching for these items around Mt. Xuanlian.

This quest is a prerequisite if you want to unlock the upper Chenyun Vale teleport waypoint. In this guide, we'll take you through how to collect all 3 Spirit Orbs in Genshin Impact 4.4.

How to collect all 3 Carp Spirit Orbs in Chenyu Vale

An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade is the third mission within Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade quest series in Genshin Impact version 4.4, set in the Chenyu Vale. To access this quest, you'll need to complete Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade, Floating Jade, and Treasure of Chenyu.

To collect the Spirit Orbs, you'll need to find Spirit Carp statues on Mt. Xuanlian, which can be activated with your Adeptal Energy. These will be marked on your map with the blue quest point once you have triggered the quest.

We'll walk you through each step so that you can collect all three Spirit Orbs for this quest:

First Carp Spirit Orb location

Glide down from the teleport point to reach the first Spirit Carp location

Look for the Jade Incense Cauldron puzzle beside the locked Spirit Carp statue You'll need to solve the puzzle by lighting up all the censers using Adeptal Energy

Begin by jumping towards the floating boulder with a deactivated Cauldron on top

Use Adeptal Energy to interact with the Cauldron behind the boulder, activating it

Jump back to the boulder with the Spirit Carp statue, and activate the censers using the Jade Incense Cauldron on a wooden ledge across from you

Align the censers and the cauldron before activating it to light them all at once, unlocking the first Spirit Carp statue

Second Carp Spirit Orb location

Use the glowing orbs to teleport to the next location

Obtain the Jade Cascade, which will stop the flow of Sacred Spring from the cascade and elevate the platform below A text prompt from the Sacred Simulacrum will appear, instructing you to move the waterfall away

Use Adeptal Energy to move the Jade Cascade to the slot beside it. The Sacred Spring should gush down, completing the Spirit Carp statue and granting you the second Spirit Orb

Third Carp Spirit Orb location

Look for the third Spirit Carp near Mt. Aocang, to the east of the map

Defeat the Hilichurls guarding the area

Move the Jade Cascade to the slot beside it, activating the Spirit Carp statue below

Collect the last Carp Spirit Orb to complete An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade quest

That's all for our guide on how to collect all 3 Carp Spirit Orbs in Genshin Impact 4.4. Once you have collected all three, you can claim the Golden Carp reward from the Pavilion!

