Fortnite: Patch V13.30 – Patch Notes, New Weapons, LTM’s, Cars, and Full Details!

It has been ages since a new update, but now we finally have one! This one is packed full of content!

Fortnite has finally released another patch for Chapter 2 Season 3 as it has nearly been three weeks.

Although this is only the second update of the season, this one is jammed full of content for players.

With a lot of events happening in-game soon, this update comes at a good time.

Here’s all the news!

Full Patch Notes

In classic Epic Games fashion, they have not provide detailed patch notes!

However, the night before the update went live, they sent out some minor patch notes to creators.

Thanks to Lucas7Yoshi we are able to see all of the content coming this patch.

NICE – Lots of new content!

Cars

Since the dawn of the new season, cars have been one of the most anticipated aspects about Season 3.

Now, they are finally useable around the map; and most of the stationary ones around the map have been “recalled”.

Be sure to let us know what your favorite vehicle is in Fortnite and show us some of your wacky clips.

Atlantis?

Teased in the patch notes that they sent out to Epic Games Partners, it appears something is going to appear when the water level reduces.

The notes say “As water levels reduce, familiar locations are revealed and something new (and a new challenge) surfaces”

IT’S HAPPENING? Is it time for Atlantis?

This all but confirms the Atlantis POI will be coming soon right? What else could Epic be talking about.

Bug Fixes

Before every patch is released, Epic likes to post what bugs they are fixing on their Trello board.

Here are the ones being addressed during this patch:

Supply Drops at The Authority not opening

Whirlpools disabled

Floating Ring snot visible

Gliding not working around The Authority

