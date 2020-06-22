Fortnite Catty Corner: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Kit, Mythic Weapons, and More!

The best location on the map is one of the hardest to control. Here’s how to become a master of Catty Corner

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 we got an ample amount of new POIs all over the map.

All of these new POIs have access to the new Mythic weapons for this season, including Catty Corner.

Home of Meowscles son, Kit; this POI is one of the best on the map.

Here’s how to dominate Catty Corner!

Where Is It?

Catty Corner is located on the bottom right side of the Fortnite map.

Just above the hill to the east of Misty Meadows, Catty Corner is yours for the taking.

Chest Spawns

Thanks to LootLake.Info we are able to see exactly where the chest spawns are in Catty Corner.

There are a total of 14 chest spawns along with some Henchman chests!

ONE SIDED- All The Chests are on one side!

Kit

Since this POI is home to Kit and its two Mythic Weapons. The Mythic Charge Shotgun and Mythic Shockwave Grenade Launcher.

You are going to need to take down Kit in order to get these.

Kit can spawn at the following locations at Catty’s Corner.

In its room atop the gas station

In front of the main warehouse

Inside the warehouse

Henchman

One of the more annoying aspects of landing at Catty Corner is the amount of Henchman present.

There seems to be a never ending horde of them, and they do not miss!

Be careful of them when you land here, as if you get easily distracted it is lights out for you.

