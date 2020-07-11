[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite: How To Get The NEW Playstation Plus Pack – Skin, Emote and More!

Playstation users will be able to get some epic rewards just for owning their console! Here’s how to claim

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jul 11, 2020
PS Pack 2

We are now at the halfway point of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and players are having a blast thus far.

Now, we are gearing up for the end of season content, including all the new skins coming soon.

One of the new skins is apart of a brand new Playstation Plus Pack.

Here’s how to get it!

Contents hide
1 Not The First
2 What’s Included?
3 How To Claim

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Not The First

For those who do not know, this is not the first time Sony and Epic Games have teamed up for some exclusive content.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Loadout Guide! – Best Weapons

There was the limited edition Neo Versa PS4 Console that was obtainable for quite some time, along with some other skins.

So, veterans of the game will already have some of these Playstation Plus rewards.

PS Plus
BLUE – These are wicked skins!

What’s Included?

This is one of the biggest Playstation Plus packs yet, as Epic has included all of the following rewards!

READ MORE: Fortnite PS5: 7 Things We Want to See! – 4k Textures, FPS

PS Pack 1
COOL – Some free rewards!

Here are the official names of all of the items according to Playstation.

  • “Introducing…” Emote
  • Stratosphere Glider
  • Down Arrow Contrail

How To Claim

It is quite a simple process in getting these rewards.

All you have to do is head over to the Store on the Playstation menu, and search “Fortnite – PlayStation®Plus Celebration Pack”!

Then press download and it should be all yours.

READ MORE: Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes – July 2020

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon