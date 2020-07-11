Fortnite: How To Get The NEW Playstation Plus Pack – Skin, Emote and More!

Playstation users will be able to get some epic rewards just for owning their console! Here’s how to claim

We are now at the halfway point of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and players are having a blast thus far.

Now, we are gearing up for the end of season content, including all the new skins coming soon.

One of the new skins is apart of a brand new Playstation Plus Pack.

Here’s how to get it!

Not The First

For those who do not know, this is not the first time Sony and Epic Games have teamed up for some exclusive content.

There was the limited edition Neo Versa PS4 Console that was obtainable for quite some time, along with some other skins.

So, veterans of the game will already have some of these Playstation Plus rewards.

BLUE – These are wicked skins!

What’s Included?

This is one of the biggest Playstation Plus packs yet, as Epic has included all of the following rewards!

COOL – Some free rewards!

Here are the official names of all of the items according to Playstation.

“Introducing…” Emote

Stratosphere Glider

Down Arrow Contrail

How To Claim

It is quite a simple process in getting these rewards.

All you have to do is head over to the Store on the Playstation menu, and search “Fortnite – PlayStation®Plus Celebration Pack”!

Then press download and it should be all yours.

